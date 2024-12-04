Avelo Airlines Expands its Commitment to North Carolina with Two New Bases in Charlotte and Wilmington and First Two International Routes at RDU

Avelo adds 10 new routes, with 27 nonstop routes from NC

Affordable one-way fares start at $44

Avelo will base five aircrafts in the North Carolina, creating up to 100 new jobs

HOUSTON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it is expanding the airline's commitment to North Carolina with the addition of two new bases of operation at Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) and Wilmington International Airport (ILM).

Avelo also announced it will start five new routes from ILM and USA, and its first two international routes at the Research Triangle's Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). With the addition of these seven new routes, Avelo will now serve 27 nonstop routes from North Carolina.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air) (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines)

Avelo also announced three new routes connecting Nashville, Tennessee to Rochester, New York and the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley; as well as connecting Boston / Manchester, N.H. to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The 10 new routes will begin in 2025 and will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Affordable, one-way fares start at $44*. Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

The announcements were made this morning with festive celebrations in Charlotte, Raleigh / Durham and Wilmington attended by Avelo leaders, airport administrators, community leaders and media.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Our North Carolina Customers tell us they've loved flying Avelo since we took flight in North Carolina two years ago. Our 27 nonstop destinations are just the beginning. Establishing bases in Charlotte and Wilmington, as well as our international expansion at our RDU base, enables us to bring even more affordable, convenient and industry-leading reliability to more destinations. This means even more choice for travelers from across North Carolina while making it even easier for more people to visit the state from elsewhere across the East Coast. We appreciate the warm reception Avelo has received and are grateful to our Customers who have entrusted Avelo with their air travel in North Carolina."

New, Nonstop North Carolina Route Details:

From Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU):

Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ)

Begins February 12, 2025 , with twice weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ)

Begins February 22, 2025 , with twice weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays

From Wilmington International Airport (ILM):

Boston, Mass. / Manchester, N.H. (MHT)

Begins April 3 , with twice weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays

Rochester, N.Y. (ROC)

Begins April 4 , with twice weekly service on Fridays and Mondays

Nashville, Tenn. (BNA)

Begins April 3 , with twice weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays

From Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA):

Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB)

Begins April 3, 2025 , with twice weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays

Nashville, Tenn. (BNA)

Begins April 4, 2025 , with twice weekly service on Mondays and Fridays

Additional Routes:

From Nashville International Airport (BNA)

Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) begins April 3, 2025 , with twice weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays





begins , with twice weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays Philadelphia / Wilmington Airport (ILG) begins May 1, 2025 , with twice weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays

From Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT)

Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) begins April 4, 2025 , with twice weekly service on Mondays and Fridays

Growing Avelo in North Carolina

Avelo will open its base at USA on March 6, 2025. The airline will initially position one Boeing Next-Generation 737 and will add a second 737 in April 2025.

Avelo will open its base at ILM on April 3, 2025. The airline will initially position one Boeing Next-Generation 737 and will add a second 737 later in 2025.

Avelo established RDU as a Crewmember base and base of operations in February 2023. Avelo currently employs nearly 100 Crewmembers at RDU.

To support Avelo's two new bases, the airline anticipates creating at up to 100 jobs. These positions will include a combination of Avelo Crewmembers and jobs with Avelo business partners operating at USA and ILM. Roles will include Airport Customer Service, Flight Attendants, Pilots, Aircraft Technical Operations and Maintenance, and Supervisors. Candidates can learn more about Avelo career opportunities by visiting AveloAir.com/Careers.

America's Most Reliable and Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 6 million Customers on over 46,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 50 cities spanning 23 states and Puerto Rico, as well as three international destinations: Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Most Avelo routes have at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes traveling with Avelo a smoother, easier and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. Year-to-date, Avelo ranks #1 in on-time performance – with an 85% on-time arrival rate. Avelo also achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the industry – cancelling 0.5% of its flights between January and October. These results are provided by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking. Anuvu's complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo offers an abundance of advanced seating options. One third of its aircraft seats (Avelo Premium and Premium Economy) offer extra leg room - ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches of pitch. These seats offer a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. Customers can also purchase window and aisle seats in advance of their flight. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 20 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 50 popular destinations across the United States, Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS) and Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL). Avelo will open its seventh and eighth bases at Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) and Coastal North Carolina's Wilmington International Airport (ILM) in spring 2025. For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

Media Contacts:

Avelo Airlines

Courtney Goff

[email protected]

Jim Olson

[email protected]

*Affordable, one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $44 between ILM and BNA for travel between May 1 and May 18, 2025. Fares must be booked by December 10, 2024. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. These routes are subject to foreign government approval. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

SOURCE Avelo Airlines