Avelo Airlines Extends Nationwide Flight Schedule Through Early November to 52 Popular Destinations

HOUSTON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it is extending its nationwide flight schedule through early November. Avelo Customers can now book early fall travel to 52 popular destinations across the country through November 5, 2024.

Avelo flies to 23 states and Puerto Rico with very low one-way early fall travel fares starting at $69*. Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Head of Commercial Trevor Yealy said, "Fall is right around the corner, and we are excited to announce the extension of Avelo's nationwide flight schedule through early November. With Avelo's everyday low fares, now is the perfect time for travelers to get a head start on booking their fall vacation or long-weekend getaway. With 52 popular destinations to choose from, Avelo offers somewhere for everyone – from sun-soaked beaches to outdoor adventure destinations, to cultural and entertainment hotspots."

Last week Avelo began inaugurating the first of 17 new routes taking flight over the next two months, including 10 new destinations: Albany, NY (via ALB); Atlanta, GA (via ATL); Charlotte / Concord, NC (via USA); Destin / Fort Walton Beach, FL (via VPS); Houston, TX (via HOU); Knoxville, TN (via TYS); Orlando / Lakeland, FL (via LAL); Miami, FL (via MIA); St. Louis, MO (via STL); and Traverse City, MI (via TVC).

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving its travelers time and money. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 4.6 million Customers on over 36,000 flights.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Every route has at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy, and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by industry-leading reliability. Last month, the airline achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry (cancelling none of its flights) and ranked #1 in on-time performance with 88.6% of all Avelo flights arriving at their destinations within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time – the Department of Transportation's (DOT) standard metric for reporting on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry known as A14. And in 2023 Avelo achieved the industry's lowest flight cancellation rate and ranked #2 in on-time performance. These results are reported by Anuvu's third-party data platform. Anuvu is utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual best and worst airline ranking, which excluded Avelo as well as other airlines in its coverage that did not meet the publication's size threshold.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Additionally, Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The Houston-based airline offers travelers everyday low fares, time and money-saving convenience, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 52 popular destinations across the United States, including its six aircraft bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), and the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

