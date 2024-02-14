Avelo Airlines Extends Nationwide Flight Schedule Through Labor Day to 47 Popular Destinations

News provided by

Avelo Airlines

14 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

Very low one-way summer fares start at $58

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it is extending its nationwide flight schedule through Labor Day. Avelo Customers can now book summer travel to 47 popular destinations across the country through September 3, 2024.

Avelo flies to 23 states and Puerto Rico with very low one-way summer travel fares starting at $58*. Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Continue Reading
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air) (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air) (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines)

Avelo Airlines Head of Commercial Trevor Yealy said, "Summer is right around the corner, and we are excited to announce the extension of Avelo's nationwide flight schedule through Labor Day. With Avelo's everyday low fares, now is the perfect time for travelers to book their summer vacation or long-weekend getaway. With 47 popular destinations to choose from, Avelo offers somewhere for everyone – from sun-soaked beaches to outdoor adventure destinations, to cultural and entertainment hotspots."

America's Most Convenient Airline
Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. Since taking flight nearly three years ago, Avelo has flown more than 4 million Customers on more than 30,000 flights. 

Along the way, Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. All Avelo flights are nonstop and on almost every route at least one airport is a small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy and enjoyable experience.

Unlike most other airlines, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Additionally, Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2023, the airline achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry and ranked #2 in on-time reliability. These results are based on Anuvu's third-party data platform (the same company and platform utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual best and worst airline ranking, which excluded Avelo as well as other airlines in its coverage that did not meet the publication's size threshold).

About Avelo Airlines
Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 47 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), and opening in May 2024, the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

Media Contact:

Avelo Airlines 
Courtney Goff
[email protected]

Madison Jones
[email protected]

*Introductory one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $58 for travel between BWI and HVN for travel completed between August 14, 2024, through August 27, 2024. Fares must be booked by February 21, 2024. Prices vary throughout the summer schedule. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

SOURCE Avelo Airlines

Also from this source

Avelo Soars into Second Year at Philadelphia's Wilmington Airport as Region's Most Convenient Airline

Avelo Soars into Second Year at Philadelphia's Wilmington Airport as Region's Most Convenient Airline

One year ago, Avelo Airlines took flight for the first time from its East Coast base at Philadelphia's Wilmington Airport (ILG) for Orlando. Today,...
California Dreaming: Escape Las Vegas' Big Game Crowds with Super-Low Fares to L.A. and California Wine Country

California Dreaming: Escape Las Vegas' Big Game Crowds with Super-Low Fares to L.A. and California Wine Country

For Vegas residents looking to escape the crowds of the Big Game, Avelo Airlines announced today it is adding special nonstop roundtrip flights from...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Passenger Aviation

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.