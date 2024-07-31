Avelo Airlines Extends West Coast Flight Schedule Through Early Next Year to 18 Popular Destinations

Very low, one-way winter fares start at $56*

HOUSTON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it is extending its West Coast flight schedule through early January 2025. Avelo Customers can now book early winter and holiday travel to 18 popular destinations across the Western United States through January 7, 2025.

Avelo flies to 18 popular destinations across the Western United States with very low one-way winter and holiday travel fares starting at $56*. Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Head of Commercial Trevor Yealy said, "Winter and the busy holiday travel season are right around the corner, and we are excited to announce the extension of Avelo's West Coast flight schedule through early January. With Avelo's everyday low fares, now is the perfect time for travelers to get a head start on booking their holiday travel or long-weekend winter getaways. With 18 destinations in the Western U.S. to choose from, Avelo offers somewhere for everyone – from access to sun-soaked beaches in Southern California to outdoor winter adventure destinations, to cultural and entertainment hotspots."

America's Most Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown over five million Customers on over 40,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 54 destinations spanning 24 states, Puerto Rico and two international countries: Jamaica and Mexico.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Every route has at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy, and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion, and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. During the first half of 2024, the airline ranked #1 in on-time performance and delivered the lowest flight cancellation rate in the industry. These results are reported by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving people time and money. The Houston-based airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring, and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 18 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 54 popular destinations across the United States and Caribbean, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), Orlando International Airport (MCO) and the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). On October 24, 2024, Avelo will open its Central Florida Base at Lakeland International Airport (LAL). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*Introductory one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $56 for travel between RDM and STS for travel completed between December 6, 2024, through December 16, 2024. Fares must be booked by August 7, 2024. Prices vary throughout the fall and winter schedule. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

