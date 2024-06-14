Avelo Airlines' First Houston Route Takes Flight

The Houston-based carrier takes off from Hobby with H-Town's only nonstop service to Connecticut Low, one-way fares start at $98

Avelo Airlines' Houston-based Support Center employs over 200 Crewmembers

HOUSTON, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines takes off today for the first time from Houston where the carrier was founded and operates its national Support Center. The airline's first Houston flight will inaugurate nonstop service between H-Town's most convenient airport – William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) – and Southern Connecticut's most convenient airport – Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). Avelo is the only airline offering nonstop service from the city of Houston to the state of Connecticut.

Avelo will operate this route twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays, operating Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Low one-way fares start at $98*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo was founded in Houston in 2018 and made its public debut in April 2021 with its first flight from Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) to the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). With that flight, Avelo became America's first new airline in nearly 15 years.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Today marks a significant milestone as we inaugurate Avelo's first flight from our home city of Houston. This route will also connect our airline's national Support Center (headquarters) with the largest of our six bases. Avelo will be the only airline connecting Houston and Connecticut – which will make getting to the gateway to New England and New York easier, faster and more affordable than ever. The flight will also make traveling to Houston a simpler and smoother experience for Connecticut visitors. And when you consider we'll be flying from Houston's most convenient airport – Hobby – it's easy to appreciate why we are so excited about Avelo's H-Town debut today."

Director of Aviation for Houston Airports Jim Szczesniak said, "Houston Airports is proud to celebrate the launch of Avelo Airlines' new nonstop service from Hobby Airport to Connecticut. This exciting partnership offers our passengers even more convenient travel options between Houston and the Northeast. Avelo's commitment to affordability perfectly aligns with our mission of connecting people, businesses, and cultures to Houston. With this new route, Hobby Airport further strengthens its position as Skytrax's Best Regional Airport in North America."

Avelo Customers traveling between HOU and HVN today will enjoy a gate-side celebration and fanfare, including commemorative boarding passes, local Houston bites, a musician and a water cannon salute upon the flight's arrival. Airline executives will join city and airport officials for the historic occasion.

The route's inauguration underscores the strategic significance of both Houston and New Haven within Avelo Airlines' extensive network. Houston, renowned for its dynamic business landscape and vibrant cultural scene, serves as the location for the airline's Support Center (how the airline refers to its headquarters). Around 200 Crewmembers (how the airline refers to its employees) are based in Houston at Greenway Plaza. New Haven boasts the airline's largest operational base.

Tweed-New Haven Airport – The New Haven Way to New England and New York

HVN is located on Connecticut's scenic coast and is a convenient gateway to all 15 towns that make up Greater New Haven. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways makes visiting the New England and New York regions easier than ever. The airport is a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience that will make visiting Southern Connecticut faster, easier and more relaxing than ever.

Best known as the home of Yale University, New Haven is the second-largest city in Connecticut and is part of the New York metropolitan area. The coastal city has experienced—and continues to enjoy—a renaissance. Within an easy stroll from the New Haven Green are more than 100 distinctive restaurants, offering something for every palate, and the city abounds with theaters, museums, and shopping destinations to satisfy all interests and tastes. Last year, New Haven joined iconic cities like Auckland, London and Istanbul to make the prestigious New York Times 2023 "52 Places to Go" list. Whether visiting family and friends or just looking for a vacation, there is a wealth of things to explore in The Cultural Capital of Connecticut.

America's Most Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 4.7 million Customers on over 37,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 53 destinations spanning 24 states and Puerto Rico.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Every route has at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy, and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion, and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In May, the airline ranked #1 in on-time performance and delivered the lowest flight cancellation rate in the industry – the second straight month Avelo led the industry in both metrics. Additionally, for the first five months of 2024, Avelo climbed to #1 in on-time performance and maintained the second-lowest flight cancellation rate among all U.S. carriers. These results are reported by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual airline ranking.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving people time and money. The Houston-based airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring, and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 53 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), and the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

