Avelo Airlines' First International Service Takes Flight From Lansing Through Apple Vacations Partnership

Avelo Airlines' first international service takes flight this weekend from Lansing's Capital Region International Airport (LAN) in partnership with Apple Vacations. The partnership's new scheduled public charter service will serve three international destinations from LAN.

Avelo and Apple Vacations offer nonstop flights and vacation packages between LAN and three tropical international destinations: Cancun, Mexico; Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic beginning tomorrow, Jan. 27 through April 3, 2024. Booking information and specific flight dates and times can be found at AppleVacations.com.

Beginning Jan. 27 : Lansing to Cancun International Airport (CUN) – three times weekly on Saturdays, Mondays, and Wednesdays

: Lansing to International Airport (CUN) – three times weekly on Saturdays, Mondays, and Wednesdays Beginning Feb. 2 : Lansing to Montego Bay's Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – one time weekly on Fridays

: Lansing to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – one time weekly on Fridays Beginning Jan. 28 : Lansing to Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) – two times weekly on Sundays and Thursdays

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "These three tropical destinations Avelo will operate for Apple Vacations from Lansing are the perfect debut of Avelo's international service. We look forward to offering the same reliable and friendly experience to Apple Vacations' Customers that we've been providing Avelo's Capital Region Customers since we took flight at LAN 15 months ago. Apple Vacations' selection of Avelo to operate their flights to these three popular destinations is a testament to positive reputation we've built in Michigan and across the country."

Additionally, Avelo offers twice-weekly scheduled service between LAN and Orlando International Airport (MCO). Avelo is the only airline offering nonstop service between LAN and MCO. Nonstop service to Orlando can be booked at AveloAir.com.

Since Avelo began service at LAN on October 26, 2022, the airline has flown over 30,000 Customers on nearly 300 flights. Avelo also leads LAN in reliability with a 100% completion factor, meaning there have been no Avelo cancellations at LAN since the airline inaugurated served there 15 months ago.

Capital Region Airport Authority President and CEO Nicole Noll-Williams said, "We are thrilled that Apple Vacations is back at LAN for our 2024 international season. And we couldn't be more excited that Apple selected Avelo Airlines to operate these flights with their exceptional track record for reliable and friendly service. These nonstop flights to Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica for 2024 are another reminder that LAN is a gateway to popular vacation destinations around the world – and it's not too late to book your trip!"

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving its Customers time and money. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown 4.2 million Customers on over 30,000 flights. Today, Avelo serves 43 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico.

Along the way, Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Every Avelo flight is nonstop, and at least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small, easy to use airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

Avelo is distinguished by its reliability. In 2023, Avelo achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate and the second-best on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Additionally, Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 43 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

