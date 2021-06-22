Avelo Airlines Giving Away 500 Round Trip Tickets To Celebrate Class Of 2021 Graduates

BURBANK, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines, Inspiring Travel through everyday low fares, is celebrating the Class of 2021 and the return to travel this summer by giving away 500 round trip tickets to recent graduates in communities where Avelo flies.

The Avelo Grads-on-the-Go sweepstakes will award 252 graduates — 21 graduates in each of the 12 markets Avelos serves — with two round trip tickets. Graduates can enter at aveloair.com/grads.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight from Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air) (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines)

"This has been a challenging school year for students trying to remain academically engaged while often studying remotely," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "Tens of thousands of students are graduating this year from schools across the communities that Avelo serves. We are inspired by the perseverance of the Class of 2021 and we can't imagine a better graduation gift than to help fuel their inspiration to travel and explore new places."

Anyone 18 or older graduating in 2021 from high school, college, university, or a technical/trade school, and residing in one of the following markets where Avelo flies, is eligible to win:

Bay Area and Sonoma County, California

Bozeman, Montana

Eugene, Oregon

Grand Junction, Colorado

Humboldt County, California

Los Angeles, California

Medford, Oregon

Pasco and Tri-Cities, Washington

Phoenix, Arizona

Redding, California

Redmond and Bend, Oregon

and Salt Lake City, Utah

A second entry can be earned — increasing a graduate's chances of being selected — by posting a picture or video related to their graduation on Twitter or Instagram, and tagging @AveloAir and #AveloGradSweepstakes. The entry deadline is July 20, 2021 and winners will be selected at random by August 17, 2021. Travel must be completed by December 31, 2021.

Graduates can use their award tickets to travel to any of Avelo's 12 beautiful and activity-packed destinations across the Western U.S. These include Los Angeles and its world-famous beaches, shopping and entertainment. Or graduates can rejuvenate at one of the many national and state parks Avelo flies to.

Avelo selected Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) as its first base. Named the 2019 "Best U.S. Airport" by Fodor's Travel, no airport is closer to downtown LA, Hollywood, Pasadena and other popular Southern California attractions — making BUR the ultra-convenient, stress-free gateway to Greater LA. Whether Customers are departing or arriving, BUR is LA's airport of choice for seamless curbside pickup and drop-off, smaller crowds, shorter walking distances from curb to gate, swifter plane-to-carousel bag delivery, and quicker TSA security lines.

Avelo flies 189-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft, one of the most fuel-efficient commercial aircraft globally, providing Customers with a large, comfortable cabin with more room, more seats and more seating options than the regional aircraft typically serving the airports in Avelo's network. Avelo aircraft feature 60 seats with up to 9 inches of extra legroom starting at $16.

