Avelo Airlines Inaugurates Largest Air Service Expansion in Wilmington Airport History

Avelo and ILG celebrate first day of flights to eight new nonstop destinations from the Philadelphia region's most travel-friendly airport

Avelo leader surprises all 150 Customers aboard its inaugural flight from ILG to Wilmington, N.C. with free roundtrip tickets

Avelo expects to fly a record-shattering 100,000 Customers at ILG this summer

Special introductory one-way fares to Avelo's eight new destinations start at $34*

PHILADELPHIA and WILMINGTON, Del., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Avelo Airlines is inaugurating the largest air service expansion in Wilmington Airport (ILG) history as the first flights take off for eight new nonstop destinations. With a record-shattering 100,000 travelers projected to arrive and depart this summer on Avelo flights, ILG is quickly emerging as the convenient, affordable and travel-friendly alternative to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).

Special introductory one-way fares between ILG and Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR) start at $34*. One-way fares between ILG and Nashville, Tenn. (BNA); Raleigh / Durham (RDU); Savannah, Ga. / Hilton Head, S.C. (SAV); and Wilmington, N.C. (ILM) start at $39*. And one-way fares between ILG and Charleston, S.C. (CHS); Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB); and Greenville / Spartanburg, S.C. (GSP) start at $49*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Since arriving at Wilmington Airport in February, it is abundantly clear travelers from across the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region value the affordable, convenient, and reliable air service Avelo offers. There is also no ambiguity that the fast, easy, and travel-friendly small hometown airport experience ILG offers is playing an equally important role inspiring people from across the greater Philadelphia region to travel with us. I continue to be grateful to the DRBA's Tom Cook and Steve Williams, along with so many of the other state and local leaders, who are making ILG the airport of choice for travelers from across the Philadelphia and Delaware region."

Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) Executive Director Thomas J. Cook said, "With the kickoff of Avelo's service to eight new destinations today, Wilmington Airport now offers nonstop flights to 13 destinations, the most in the history of our airport. The basing of a second aircraft also means more quality jobs for area residents. Our focus is to be the airport of choice for people in Delaware, South Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland who seek low fares, quality service and a convenient airport experience."

With the inauguration of these eight new routes, Avelo now serves a total of 13 nonstop destinations from ILG. Today, Avelo is initiating service to Greenville / Spartanburg, S.C. (GSP); Nashville, Tenn. (BNA); Raleigh / Durham, N.C. (RDU); and Wilmington, N.C. (ILM). Avelo's expansion continues tomorrow with inaugural flights to Charleston, S.C. (CHS); Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB) and Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR). And next Wednesday Avelo will start flying to Savannah, Ga. / Hilton Head, S.C. (SAV).

These new flights represent the largest air service expansion in Avelo's 26-month history. Avelo debuted at ILG on February 1, 2023, with flights to five nonstop Florida destinations: Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Orlando (MCO), Tampa (TPA), and West Palm Beach (PBI).

Celebrating ILG with 150 Free Avelo Tickets

This afternoon, Avelo Airlines Head of Communications Jim Olson surprised all 150 Customers traveling on the airline's inaugural flight from Wilmington, Del. to Wilmington, N.C. with a free roundtrip ticket they can use on a future trip anywhere Avelo flies. Olson told excited Customers in the boarding gate area the free tickets were an expression of gratitude for contributing to Avelo's early momentum at ILG.

Olson was joined by DRBA Executive Director Thomas J. Cook and DRBA Deputy Executive Director / ILG Airport Director Stephen D. Williams to greet inaugural flight Customers. They also commemorated the milestone with a ceremonial ribbon cutting in front of Avelo's second ILG-based 189-seat Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737-800.

The Philadelphia / Delaware Valley's Travel-Friendly Airport

Wilmington Airport is conveniently located a short drive south of Philadelphia – offering a refreshingly fast, smooth and simple hometown airport alternative to PHL. ILG's adjacency to multiple major highways and railways makes it the most convenient and travel-friendly airport for Philly and the Delaware Valley, which encompasses portions of four states: Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, South Jersey and the northern Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Avelo employs approximately 100 Crewmembers at its ILG base, including pilots, flight attendants, airport Crewmembers, aircraft maintenance technicians and supervisors. Avelo is currently hiring additional Crewmembers for a variety of ILG-based roles. Candidates can learn more about Avelo career opportunities by visiting AveloAir.com/Careers.

America's Affordable, Convenient and Reliable Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 2.5 million Customers on over 20,000 flights.

Avelo serves 44 destinations spanning 24 states. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the 15 American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with faster and simpler travel, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines. In the first five months of 2023, Avelo has achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate and the second best on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry. In May Avelo was the U.S. airline industry's #1 carrier on-time performance and completion factor with zero cancellations.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 44 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

Media Contacts:

Avelo Airlines

Jim Olson

[email protected]

Porsha Green

[email protected]

DRBA / Wilmington Airport

Jim Salmon

[email protected]

*Very low, one-way fares include government taxes and fees. One-way fares start at $34 between ILG and MYR; $39 between ILG and BNA, RDU, SAV and ILM; and $49 between ILG and CHS, DAB and GSP. Travel must be completed by October 31, 2023. Fares must be booked by July 4, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

SOURCE Avelo Airlines