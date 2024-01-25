Avelo Airlines Joins L.A.'s Hollywood Burbank Airport for New Terminal Groundbreaking

BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines joined Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) today for the groundbreaking of the airport's new terminal.

The 355,000 square-foot facility will replace BUR's current 94-year-old terminal utilized by Avelo and eight other airlines. BUR's new terminal will have 14 gates, a variety of options for dining and shopping, more space to move about, and an upgraded TSA checkpoint, among other features.

Key speakers included BUR Executive Director Frank Miller, President of the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Felicia Williams and Rep. Tony Cardenas, who represents California's 29th congressional district. Avelo's Director of Airport Relations Somer Shindler represented Avelo at the ceremony.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "BUR is our kind of airport. Small, fast, easy and convenient – which made it a natural choice for Avelo's first base of operation. Our Customers love this airport and we look forward to the even greater convenience and travel-friendly enhancements our Customers will enjoy when the new terminal opens. We are grateful for the strong partnership Frank and the rest of the BUR airport team have demonstrated over the past three years. Avelo looks forward to continuing to Inspire Travel at BUR for years to come."

BUR was Avelo's first base of operation when the airline took flight on April 28, 2021 – becoming America's first new airline in nearly 15 years. Since then, Avelo has flown more than 1 million Customers on nearly 10,000 flights at BUR. Today, Avelo serves 13 nonstop destinations from BUR: Boise, Idaho (BOI), Pasco Tri-Cities, Wash. (PSC); four Oregon cities: Bend / Redmond (RDM), Eugene (EUG), Medford / Rogue Valley (MFR) and Portland / Salem (SLE); three other California cities: Sonoma / Santa Rosa (STS), Eureka / Arcata (ACV) and Redding (RDD); and seasonally to Brownsville / South Padre Island, Texas (BRO), Colorado Springs, Colo. (COS), and two Montana cities: Bozeman (BZN) and Kalispell (FCA).

Whether Customers are departing or arriving, BUR offers a refreshingly convenient and hassle-free experience. Named the 2019 "Best U.S. Airport" by Fodor's Travel, BUR's advantages include seamless curbside pickup and drop-off, smaller crowds, unrivaled speed for plane-to-carousel bag delivery, faster TSA security lines, and short walking distances between the terminal and ground transportation, parking and rental cars. All of this makes BUR LA's most popular, ultra-convenient and stress-free gateway.

In 2023, Avelo emerged as one of America's most reliable airlines, achieving the lowest flight cancellation rate in the industry and the second best on-time performance rate. In fact, at BUR, Avelo ranked #1 for on-time performance in 2023 among the eight other airlines serving that airport.

America's Most Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving its Customers time and money. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown 4.2 million Customers on over 30,000 flights. Today, Avelo serves 43 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico.

Along the way, Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Every Avelo flight is nonstop, and at least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small, easy to use airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Additionally, Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 43 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

