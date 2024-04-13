Avelo Airlines Joins UConn Victory Parade

Airline celebrates the Huskies NCAA men's basketball championship with $ 32 off Avelo fares for all Customers and a ticket giveaway with Hartford.com.

HARTFORD, Conn., April 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines will join nearly 50,000 fans to congratulate the University of Connecticut Men's basketball team as a sponsor at today's victory parade in Hartford. Avelo, which has been a proud partner of UConn Athletics since 2022, will be the only airline participating in the parade.

Avelo Airlines flies UConn Men’s NCAA Basketball Champions to White House victory celebration in May 2023.

To commemorate the occasion, Avelo is offering travelers $32 off round-trip base fares* on all flights between May 1 and June 21, 2024, with the promo code "UCONN32" when booking flights at AveloAir.com. The $32 promotion is a tribute to Huskies' center Donovan Clingan, who wears #32 and was named to the 2024 Final Four All-Tournament Team. Sophomore Clingan declared yesterday he will enter the 2024 NBA draft. In addition, Hartford.com will host a ticket giveaway on their social media channels; roundtrip tickets will be awarded to the "Best UConn Parade Selfies" that tag @HartfordHasIt and @AveloAir.

Fifteen Avelo Crewmembers, including the airline's Head of Airports, Giselle Cortes, will participate in the parade. The Connecticut-based Avelo Crewmembers will celebrate the back-to-back national champions as they pedal the Avelo-decorated Elm City Party Bike along the parade route.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "As a proud partner of UConn Athletics, we are excited to join Connecticut in celebrating the Huskies' 2024 NCAA national championship. We applaud the team's commitment to excellence and teamwork – two winning virtues our team of 1,000 Avelo Crewmembers embodies, as well. We hope the $32 congratulatory discount will inspire fans to continue their celebration at one of Avelo's 25 popular destinations."

Avelo serves 25 destinations spanning 11 states and Puerto Rico from its base at Southern Connecticut's most convenient airport – Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). Avelo now serves more nonstop destinations from Connecticut than any other airline operating in the state.

