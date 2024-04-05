Avelo Airlines Soars into April as one of America's Most Reliable Airlines and the Carrier of Choice for Teams Headed to the Final Four Showdowns

Avelo has flown 24 teams and more than 30 charter flights over the past 3 weeks with college basketball's March Madness. Post this

On the heels of achieving the industry's lowest flight cancellation rate in March, Avelo was selected to fly North Carolina State's men's and women's basketball teams and University of Iowa's women's basketball team to their respective Final Four playoffs in Phoenix and Cleveland. In all, Avelo has flown 24 men's and women's teams and operated more than 30 charter flights over the past three weeks in conjunction with NCAA college basketball's major post season tournament.

Avelo Airlines Founder, Chairman, and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Our Customers count on us to get them where they want to go safely, on time, and with their bags. Avelo's industry-leading reliability in the first quarter, which builds on our strong 2023 performance, demonstrates our commitment to providing Avelo Customers with the smooth, convenient, and seamless travel experience they expect. It is this same best-in-class reliability that has inspired college basketball's best teams to turn to Avelo to get them to the Final Four and other consequential matchups over the past few weeks. These elite teams recognize top performers when they see them, and we are honored they entrusted Avelo to fly them at this important time. We wish the Hawkeyes and Wolfpack the best of luck this weekend. We look forward to welcoming you aboard your flights home as national champions."

In addition to North Carolina State and University of Iowa, Avelo has flown the following schools:

Auburn University

Baylor University

Creighton University

Duke University

Florida State

Louisiana State University

Northwestern University

Oregon State

Sacred Heart University

Seton Hall University

University of Alabama

University of Arizona

University of Indiana

University of Maryland

University of Michigan

University of North Carolina

University of Oklahoma

University of Oregon

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

University of Tennessee at Martin

Yale University

Since taking flight with scheduled commercial service in April 2021, Avelo has flown nearly 4.5 million Customers on nearly 35,000 flights to more than 50 destinations across the U.S. In addition to its scheduled commercial service, Avelo operates a successful charter service that has flown more than 800 flights over the past three years. In 2023 Avelo operated 365 charter flights and in the first quarter of 2024, the airline was commissioned to fly more than 200 flights for sports teams, universities, and tour operator Apple Vacations.

Sustained Industry-Leading Reliability

In March, Avelo reported the lowest flight cancellation rate among all U.S. carriers – cancelling 0.1% of its total flights. The industry average flight cancellation rate for March was 0.8%. In the first quarter of 2024 (January – March), Avelo achieved the industry's second-best flight cancellation rate of 0.4% - in contrast to a Q1 industry average flight cancellation rate of 1.6%.

In March, Avelo ranked third in on-time performance with 79.8% of all Avelo flights arriving at their destinations within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time – the Department of Transportation's (DOT) standard metric for reporting on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry known as A14. The industry average A14 among all U.S. carriers in March was 77.9%. In Q1, Avelo ranked second among all U.S. carriers in on-time performance with an A14 of 81.2% - in contrast to a Q1 industry average A14 of 77.8%.

Avelo's strong year-to-date 2024 performance builds on the airline's 2023 full-year reliability leadership. For the 12-month period between January and December 2023, Avelo achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry and ranked #2 in on-time reliability.

These results are based on Anuvu's independent third-party data platform (the same company and platform utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual best and worst airline ranking, which excluded Avelo as well as other airlines in its coverage that did not meet the publication's size threshold). Avelo posts Anuvu's monthly industry reliability rankings and metrics at AveloAir.com.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 51 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), and on May 1, 2024, Avelo will move its Las Vegas base at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

