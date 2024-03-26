From Buzzer-Beaters to Beach Retreaters - Avelo Airlines is Providing Travelers with Game-Winning Low Fares to Relaxing Destinations Across the U.S.

Very low one-way fares start at $69

HOUSTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After the college hoops mayhem draws to a close, Avelo Airlines is offering travelers game-winning and buzzer-beating low fares to 50 relaxing destinations across the U.S.

Travel-inspiring low one-way fares starting at $69* can be booked at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines 737-700 aircraft awaits its first flight from Tweed-New Haven (HVN) to Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Avelo Airlines Head of Commercial Trevor Yealy said, "Enjoying a vacation or long weekend getaway after busting your bracket and hearing buzzer after buzzer is a must. Our purpose is to Inspire Travel, and after being around thousands of yelling fans or staring at the TV, nothing sounds better than visiting one of Avelo's popular destinations with our very low fares, convenience and the industry's best reliability. With 50 beautiful and relaxing destinations to choose from, it's the perfect time to explore somewhere new or revisit a familiar favorite."

Avelo currently serves 50 nonstop destinations across 23 states and Puerto Rico:

Albany, N.Y. (ALB)

(ALB) Atlanta, Ga. (ATL)

(ATL) Bend / Redmond, Ore. (RDM)

/ (RDM) Binghamton, N.Y. (BGM)

(BGM) Boise, Idaho (BOI)

(BOI) Bozeman / Yellowstone, Mont. (BZN)

/ (BZN) Brownsville / South Padre Island, Texas (BRO)

/ (BRO) Central Wisconsin / Wausau, Wisc . (CWA)

/ . (CWA) Charleston, S.C. (CHS)

(CHS) Charlotte / Concord, N.C. ( USA )

/ ( ) Chicago, Ill. (via MDW)

(via MDW) Colorado Springs, Colo. (COS)

(COS) Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB)

(DAB) Destin / Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (VPS)

/ (VPS) Dubuque, Iowa (DBQ)

(DBQ) Eugene, Ore. (EUG)

(EUG) Eureka / Arcata, Calif. (ACV)

/ (ACV) Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL)

(FLL) Fort Myers, Fla. (RSW)

(RSW) Greenville / Spartanburg, S.C. (GSP)

/ (GSP) Houston, Texas (Hobby) (HOU)

(Hobby) (HOU) Kalamazoo, Mich. (AZO)

(AZO) Kalispell, Mont. (FCA)

(FCA) Knoxville, Tenn. (TYS)

(TYS) Lansing, Mich. (LAN)

(LAN) Las Vegas, Nev. (LAS)

(LAS) Los Angeles / Burbank, Calif. (BUR)

/ (BUR) Manchester, N.H. / Boston, Mass. (MHT)

/ (MHT) Medford / Rogue Valley, Ore. (MFR)

/ Rogue Valley, Ore. (MFR) Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR)

(MYR) Nashville, Tenn. (BNA)

(BNA) New Haven, Conn. (HVN)

(HVN) Orlando, Fla. (MCO)

(MCO) Palm Springs, Calif. (PSP)

(PSP) Pasco Tri-Cities, Wash. (PSC)

Raleigh / Durham, N.C. (RDU)

(RDU) Redding, Calif. (RDD)

(RDD) Rochester, N.Y. (ROC)

(ROC) Portland / Salem, Ore. (SLE)

/ (SLE) San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)

(SJU) Sarasota / Bradenton, Fla. (SRQ)

/ (SRQ) Savannah, Ga. / Hilton Head, S.C. (SAV)

/ Hilton Head, S.C. (SAV) Bay Area / Sonoma, Calif. (STS)

/ (STS) St. Louis, Mo. (STL)

(STL) Tampa, Fla. (TPA)

(TPA) Traverse City, Mich. (TVC)

(TVC) Washington, D.C. / Baltimore, Md. (BWI)

/ (BWI) West Palm Beach, Fla. (PBI)

(PBI) Philadelphia, Penn. / Wilmington, Del. (ILG)

/ (ILG) Wilmington, N.C. (ILM)

America's Most Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving its Customers time and money. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 4.2 million Customers on over 33,000 flights. Today, Avelo serves 51 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico.

Along the way, Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. On almost every route, at least one airport is a small, easy to use airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Additionally, Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2023, the airline achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry and ranked #2 in on-time reliability. These results are based on Anuvu's third-party data platform (the same company and platform utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual best and worst airline ranking, which excluded Avelo as well as other airlines in its coverage that did not meet the publication's size threshold).

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 51 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), and on May 1, 2024, Avelo will move its Las Vegas base at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*Introductory one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $69 for travel between HVN and GSP for travel between May 2 and May 30, 2024. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

