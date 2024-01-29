Avelo Airlines Kicks Off Super Bowl LVIII with Special Nonstop Flights Between L.A. and Vegas

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it is adding special roundtrip flights between Los Angeles and Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. The game will be hosted in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.

Avelo will operate the nonstop flights between L.A.'s most convenient and popular airport – Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) – and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS).

The airline is adding one roundtrip flight on Friday, February 9 and one roundtrip flight on Monday, February 12. Avelo currently does not operate flights between BUR and LAS. On Friday, February 9, Avelo Flight 298 will depart BUR at 11:20 a.m., arriving LAS at 12:20 p.m. On Monday February 12, Avelo Flight 297 will depart LAS at 9:30 a.m., arriving BUR at 10:40 a.m.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "These additional flights will make it easy and convenient for SF 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs fans to watch the game or simply enjoy all the festivities Vegas has instore for Super Bowl weekend. We look forward to welcoming aboard Niners and Chiefs fans alike to kick off Super Bowl LVIII."

L.A.'s Most Popular Airport

Whether Customers are departing or arriving, BUR offers a refreshingly convenient and hassle-free experience. Named the 2019 "Best U.S. Airport" by Fodor's Travel, BUR's advantages include seamless curbside pickup and drop-off, smaller crowds, unrivaled speed for plane-to-carousel bag delivery, faster TSA security lines, and short walking distances between the terminal and ground transportation, parking and rental cars. All of this makes BUR L.A.'s most popular, ultra-convenient and stress-free gateway.

Avelo serves 13 nonstop destinations from BUR:

California:

Bay Area / Sonoma (STS)

(STS) Eureka / Arcata (ACV)

/ (ACV) Redding (RDD)

Colorado:

Colorado Springs (COS)

Idaho:

Boise (BOI)

Oregon:

Bend / Redmond (RDM)

/ (RDM) Eugene (EUG)

(EUG) Medford / Rogue Valley (MFR)

/ Rogue Valley (MFR) Portland / Salem (SLE)

Montana:

Bozeman / Yellowstone (BZN)

/ (BZN) Kalispell (FCA)

Texas:

Brownsville / South Padre Island (BRO)

Washington:

Pasco / Tri-Cities (PSC)

America's Most Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. Since taking flight nearly three years ago, Avelo has flown 4 million Customers on 30,000 flights.

Along the way, Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Every Avelo flight is nonstop and on almost every route at least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy and enjoyable experience.

Unlike most other airlines, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Additionally, Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2023, the airline achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry and ranked #2 in on-time reliability. These results are based on Anuvu's third-party data platform (the same company and platform utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual best and worst airline ranking, which excluded Avelo as well as other airlines in its coverage that did not meet the publication's size threshold).

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 43 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

