Avelo Airlines Slashes Fares up to 50% to Inspire End of Summer Travel

Redding, California : $29 (51% off)

(51% off) Santa Rosa / Sonoma County, California : $29 (51% off)

(51% off) Arcata–Eureka, California : $39 (43% off)

(43% off) Eugene, Oregon : $39 (43% off)

(43% off) Medford, Oregon : $39 (43% off)

(43% off) Redmond / Bend, Oregon : $44 (36% off)

(36% off) Salt Lake City / Ogden, Utah : $44 (36% off)

(36% off) Pasco / Tri-Cities, Washington : $49 (34% off)

(34% off) Bozeman, Montana : $59 (25% off)

"Since our launch, we've been on a mission to inspire people to travel more by offering lower fares and more choice," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "We want to help Customers say goodbye to summer and hello to fall with fares so low they'll want to squeeze in a couple of last-minute getaways. With so many beautiful destinations to choose from brimming with outdoor activities, there has never been a better time to explore a new place or revisit a trusted favorite."

Industry-Leading Reliability

Avelo, which became America's first new airline to take flight in nearly 15 years when it commenced service on April 28, reported strong on-time and completion factor performance for its first four months of operation.

In its first 100 days, Avelo has flown over 1,250 flights with only three cancellations – representing a 99.8% completion factor. During that period, Avelo achieved an 85% on-time arrival performance. In July, the airline arrived on time 92% of the time and reported zero cancellations.

"Nothing is more important than taking care of our Customers," said Levy. "That commitment starts with flying them to their destination safely, reliably and comfortably with care. We're off to a strong start and Avelo's reliability is a testimony to the Soul of Service, dedication and teamwork our Crewmembers bring to work every day – on the ground and in the air."

LA's Best Airport

Whether Customers are departing or arriving, BUR offers a refreshingly convenient and hassle-free experience. Named the 2019 "Best U.S. Airport" by Fodor's Travel, BUR features include seamless curbside pick-up and drop-off, smaller crowds, unrivaled speed for plane-to-carousel bag delivery, faster TSA security lines, and short walking distances between the terminal and ground transportation, parking and rental cars (instead of the time-consuming shuttles and trains necessary at other larger airports). All of this makes BUR LA's ultra-convenient, stress-free gateway.

Avelo operates a fleet of Boeing Next Gen 737 aircraft—one of the most fuel-efficient commercial aircraft in the world. Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 189 seats operate on all of Avelo's routes from BUR, providing Customers with a large, comfortable cabin with more room, seats and seating options than the regional aircraft typically serving these airports. Avelo aircraft feature 60 seats with up to 9 inches of extra legroom starting at $11.

Fly with Confidence

Avelo takes every precaution to protect Customer health at the airport and during their flight. Avelo airplanes are regularly cleaned and disinfected. Tray tables, galleys, lavatories and all other touch surfaces are sanitized every evening with Calla 1452 (hospital-grade) disinfectant. In addition to disinfecting and cleaning daily, Avelo treats the entire airplane regularly with an advanced antimicrobial protectant that kills viruses, germs and bacteria on all surfaces. This Zoono treatment forms a colorless, odorless protective shield and is safe to human contact.

The cabin air is also refreshed every two to three minutes by the Boeing 737's top-down air filtration and ventilation system. The system directs air flow from the ceiling to the bottom of the seat — not front to back — and greatly reduces particle movement throughout the cabin. All Avelo airplanes operate with HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters that remove 99.9% of air particles, including viruses like the coronavirus, in accordance with manufacturer recommendations.

Federal law requires everyone — including Avelo Customers and Crewmembers — to wear a face mask at the airport and on the aircraft (unless eating or drinking). Avelo also encourages social distancing best practices whenever possible. Additionally, all Customers will receive a convenience package containing a hand sanitizer, as well as a bottled water and small snack.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time- and money-saving convenience, surprisingly low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves an array of popular destinations across the Western U.S., including its base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). This fall, Avelo will begin serving Connecticut from its first East Coast base at New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com.

* The one-way fares include government taxes and fees. The fares must be booked by August 31, 2021 for travel in September 2021, and are available on a limited number of seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage .

