Avelo Airlines Stands with Taco Bell in the Epic Quest to Liberate "Taco Tuesday"

25 May, 2023

HOUSTON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines – the soaring champion of affordable, convenient and reliable air travel – is pledging its full support for Taco Bell's courageous quest to liberate the iconic term "Taco Tuesday." As a fellow purveyor of all things Tuesday, Avelo firmly believes in the power of delicious food and daredevil deals.

Taco Bell, the visionary force behind culinary creations that have left mouths watering and taste buds cheering, has encountered a slight hiccup in their quest to cancel the existing trademark of "Taco Tuesday." Avelo, which pioneered "Free Ticket Tuesday," sympathizes deeply with the hardships endured by our compadres at Taco Bell. 

Avelo Airlines Head of Legal and General Counsel Daniel Camejo said, "When we heard the news, we just couldn't contain our disbelief. How could someone dare try to usurp the sanctitude of Tuesdays? It's a day that brings immense joy to all taco enthusiasts and jetsetters alike. We feel a shared bond with Taco Bell because, hey, we too were inspired by the magic of 'Taco Tuesday' when we conjured up 'Free Ticket Tuesday.' Great minds do think alike, after all." 

Avelo Airlines Head of Marketing Travis Christ said, "To the naysayers who mock the idea to liberate the beloved 'Taco Tuesday,' we say this: tacos and airplanes make the world go 'round! There's nothing more uplifting than sinking your teeth into a succulent taco and soaring through the skies with Avelo Airlines. It's like experiencing the epitome of joy in both gastronomic and travel realms. Let it be known that Avelo Airlines stands shoulder to shoulder with Taco Bell as they fight for the freedom of 'Taco Tuesday.' Together, we will triumph and bask in all things Tuesday." 

Christ added, "In support of Taco Bell's noble endeavor, Avelo is delighted to announce our latest inflight menu collaboration. Prepare yourselves for the Taco Takeoff Extravaganza! Picture this: a tantalizing array of gourmet tacos curated by the culinary geniuses at Taco Bell, served at 35,000 feet, accompanied by a complimentary side of airborne salsa dancing when the seatbelt signs are turned off. Our customers will revel in the joy of tacos while gazing out at the fluffy clouds below – truly a match made in taco heaven. Ok, we're not really doing that but maybe someday soon, after we officially liberate 'Taco Tuesday'." 

About Avelo Airlines 
Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 44 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom

