Avelo Airlines Takes Flight for Memphis and Rochester With Exclusive Nonstop Service from The Triangle Region

Very low, one-way fares start at $39

RDU AIRPORT, N.C., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines takes flight today from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) to two new cities: Memphis, Tennessee and Rochester, New York. Avelo is the only airline offering nonstop service to these two new cities from RDU as it continues to usher in a new era of affordable, convenient and reliable air service for The Triangle region.

Following today's special inaugural flights to Memphis and Rochester, Avelo will operate twice-weekly service on Mondays and Fridays. Very low, one-way fares start at $39* to Memphis. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "RDU – it's time to take off to Memphis and Rochester! We're excited to continue our growth at RDU and demonstrate our commitment to The Triangle region. We're doing this with travel-inspiring low fares, industry-leading reliability and caring service. Now with nonstop hometown airport access to 12 popular summer getaways, Avelo is quickly becoming Raleigh-Durham area residents' airline of choice."

Avelo will also begin exclusive nonstop service between RDU and Manchester, New Hampshire / Boston (MHT) on June 21 and to Melbourne / Cocoa Beach, Florida on June 23 with twice-weekly flights.

In addition to these new routes, Avelo will be adding more flights to New Haven, Connecticut and to two Florida cities: Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. The extra Tuesday flight to New Haven will now make RDU to New Haven a daily flight for Avelo Customers. Fort Lauderdale and Orlando will add an extra flight on Mondays in addition to currently scheduled flights on Thursdays and Sundays. The additional flight frequencies will begin September 11 for the Florida cities and September 12 for New Haven.

Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority President and CEO Michael Landguth said, "Avelo has quickly become one of RDU's fastest-growing airlines and we are pleased to see them expand again with two more nonstop flights. Avelo's service to Memphis and Rochester will give travelers in The Triangle region even more options as they plan their summer getaways."

Memphis – Home of Blues, Soul & Rock 'n' Roll and Memphis BBQ

Memphis is filled with unexpected fusions: global commerce and local start-ups, high culture and outdoor adventure, soul food and haute cuisine, world-class infrastructure and spectacular green- and blue-ways, rich heritage and forward thinking, and, of course, all the many forms of music born and still being recorded here, which create a wholly original Memphis sound.

Rochester – A Thriving City in NY's Finger Lakes Region

Enjoy this thriving city year-round, from world-renowned attractions and historic museums to internationally recognized festivals. Rochester has everything a major metro city has to offer from a cultural standpoint, with all the fun and beauty that comes with a four-season adventure destination. The Finger Lakes area offers a variety of activities in a region that spans from the Pennsylvania border to Lake Ontario, just west of Rochester. The lakes, wine and culinary, and exceptional outdoor adventures make this a perfect spot while exploring the Rochester region.

Avelo now serves 12 nonstop destinations from RDU:

Fort Lauderdale, FL via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) Fort Myers, FL via Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)

via International Airport (RSW) Manchester, NH via Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) – Begins June 21

via Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) – Begins Melbourne, FL via Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) – Begins June 23

via Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) – Begins Memphis, TN via Memphis International Airport (MEM)

via International Airport (MEM) Orlando, FL via Orlando International Airport (MCO)

via International Airport (MCO) Rochester, NY via Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC)

via International Airport (ROC) Sarasota - Bradenton, FL via Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)

- via Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) Southern Connecticut via Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN)

via Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) Tampa, FL via Tampa International Airport (TPA)

via International Airport (TPA) West Palm Beach, FL via Palm Beach International Airport (PBI)

via International Airport (PBI) Philadelphia, PA / Wilmington, DE via Wilmington Airport (ILG) – Begins June 22

America's Affordable, Convenient and Reliable Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown almost 2.5 million Customers on nearly 20,000 flights.

Avelo serves 44 destinations spanning 24 states. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with faster and simpler travel, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines. In the first five months of 2023, Avelo has achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate and the second best on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 44 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

Media Contact:

Avelo Airlines

Courtney Goff

[email protected]

*Very low, one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $39 between RDU and MEM for travel completed by September 4, 2023. Fares must be booked by June 30, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

SOURCE Avelo Airlines