Avelo Airlines Uncorks New 'Wine Travels Free' Program on Flights from the Bay Area/Sonoma County Airport

Beginning on National Wine Day (May 25), Avelo Customers can check a case of wine for free from the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport

SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning on National Wine Day this Saturday, May 25th, Avelo Airlines Customers traveling from the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS) are invited to check a free case of wine to savor the memory of their visit to California Wine Country.

Avelo operates nonstop flights from STS to Portland/Salem (via SLE), Bend/Redmond (RDM), Boise (BOI), Kalispell (via FCA), Las Vegas (via LAS), Los Angeles (via BUR) and Palm Springs (via PSP).

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, "We know that visiting the vineyards and sampling Northern California's world-famous wines is one of the most appealing reasons for visiting the Sonoma County region. At Avelo we love helping our Customers discover new experiences and create lasting memories by offering affordable, convenient and reliable air travel. It is our hope Avelo's new Wine Travels Free program will make our Customers' trips to California Wine Country that much more enjoyable and memorable."

Complimentary Wine Transportation: As part of their checked baggage allowance, Customers who are 21 years of age or older departing from STS can transport one case of wine per person at no additional cost. Avelo defines one case of wine as a single box or case containing up to 12 bottles, weighing 50 lbs. or less. Only flights departing from Sonoma County Airport (STS) are eligible.

Packaging Perfection: To ensure the safe journey of cherished bottles, Customers must adhere to packaging guidelines, securely encasing their wine in a protective case or cardboard box with suitable packing materials such as Styrofoam, bubble wrap, or cardboard liners. Please note: Avelo is not responsible for providing packing supplies at the airport.

Airport Checkpoint: Prior to departure, Customers must present each properly packed case of wine to an Avelo Crewmember at the airport ticket counter.

Exploring Northern California Wine Country

Home to more than 425 wineries, towering redwoods, 55 miles of rugged Pacific coastline, and small towns, Sonoma County is what Northern California vacation dreams are made of. Hiking, biking, fishing, swimming, boating, equestrian trails, and camping are all offered at the countless parks and forests in Sonoma Country. The region has over 30 small towns, quaint villages, and bustling cities, offering world-class restaurants, art galleries, theaters, and festivals and markets in warmer months.

Sonoma County Airport - The Bay Area's Best Airport

Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport is a gateway to California's Bay Area and Wine Country. Nestled conveniently in the stunning landscapes of Northern California, the airport provides a seamless and stress-free travel experience. Located near renowned vineyards and wineries, STS offers the perfect entry point for those looking to explore a world-class wine scene. STS also offers easy access to points across the Bay Area, including 'The City by the Bay' – San Francisco – and 'The Capital of Silicon Valley' – San Jose. All parking lots and rental car pick-ups are within close walking distance to the terminal; the furthest space is less than 300 yards away.

America's Most Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving its travelers time and money. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 4.6 million Customers on over 36,000 flights. Today, Avelo serves 52 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Every route has at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy, and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion, and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by industry-leading reliability. In 2023, the airline achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate (0.2%) in the U.S. airline industry and ranked #2 in on-time performance with 82.8% of all Avelo flights arriving at their destinations within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time – the Department of Transportation's (DOT) standard metric for reporting on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry known as A14. In April 2024 Avelo ranked #1 in on-time performance and achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate among all U.S. carriers. These results are reported by Anuvu's third-party data platform. Anuvu is utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual best and worst airline ranking.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Additionally, Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The Houston-based airline offers travelers everyday low fares, time and money-saving convenience, and a refreshingly smooth, caring, and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 52 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), and the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

