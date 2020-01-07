Aventine Hill Partners Becomes Vaco

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventine Hill Partners, San Antonio's premier advisory, consulting and executive search firm that was acquired by leading global talent and solutions firm Vaco last year, has been rebranded Vaco in San Antonio.

The firm will be part of a powerhouse that delivers talent and solutions across diverse industries and to more than 10,000 clients globally.



It will anchor Vaco's growth in the Lone Star State, which has steadily expanded since 2006 when the firm launched in the Dallas market. The 18-year-old Nashville-based company now has a thriving Texas footprint with offices in Dallas and Houston. Vaco in San Antonio furthers the firm's reach, which serves more than 40 markets across the globe.

"Through our transition, we have been inspired with the entrepreneurial spirit and tech expertise that Vaco forges worldwide," said Beth Hair, managing partner of Vaco in San Antonio. "The Vaco brand has an incredible reputation, and the culture reinforces our commitment to deliver an exceptional client experience. Together, we will accomplish our growth strategies while staying grounded in our servant-leadership values and the long-term success of our clients and consultants."

Aventine Hill was founded in 2009 with a commitment to helping clients succeed by improving business operations and profitability while bolstering the careers of its employees. Under the Vaco flag, it is the city's largest regional professional services firm, and is poised for growth by adding hundreds of clients and candidates to the company's established portfolio.

"Joining forces with Aventine Hill Partners made Vaco a stronger organization, especially in Texas. The acquisition has allowed us to expand our service offerings in CFO advisory, business and technology, and transaction tax," said Leslie Hector, executive partner of Vaco's Texas operations. "Our clients across Texas have already seen the value that these teams bring. Beth's immense dedication to both her clients and her people has created a model that goes above and beyond."

San Antonio – and Texas – are key growth markets for Vaco, which has experienced rapid expansion in the area, serving more than 1,100 clients in the state. Vaco in San Antonio delivered more than 250 projects for 100 clients last year, and has served more than 400 clients since its inception. That growth is fueled by a high performing team that includes 80 consultants and 10 CFO partners, a special segment of the firm's business, all committed to the success of clients and the San Antonio business community.

"We've long admired the storied brand and amazing team of Aventine Hill and are committed to preserving the magic as we endeavor to be stronger together," said Jerry Bostelman, Vaco co-founder and CEO. "Beth's team can immediately offer a wider breadth of services and geographies to their valued constituents, and Vaco is immeasurably stronger with the insight, fresh perspective and powerful voice of each and every extraordinary player we are enthusiastically welcoming to the family."

In recent years, Vaco has announced numerous acquisitions and expansions, including the acquisition of MEBC Global, a Pennsylvania consulting firm specializing in supply chain processes in late 2018; the expansion of its business agility services operations in the Raleigh-Durham, N.C. area; and the acquisition last August of MorganFranklin Consulting, a leading finance and technology advisory firm based in the Washington, D.C. area, with regional offices in Atlanta, New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Vaco provides boutique level service with global reach in the areas of consulting, consultative project resources, executive search, permanent placement and strategic staffing. Areas of expertise include c-suite search, accounting, finance, technology, health care IT, operations, administration and international managed services. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 40 markets across the globe, with 1,200 employees, 5,500 consultants and $750 million in revenue. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 13 years and was named to Forbes' 2018 & 2019 lists of America's Best Recruiting Firms.

