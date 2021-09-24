Aventon Companies Breaks Ground on Large Apartment Development in Clearwater, Florida

"We are thrilled to be able to begin construction on our newest project in Florida especially during a time when high quality rental housing is sorely needed," said Burk Hedrick, vice president of development for Aventon Companies. "We look forward to becoming a trusted brand for high quality living in Pinellas County, for many years to come."

Aventon Clearwater will consist of ten garden-style buildings, offering one, two and three-bedroom spacious floor plans that feature the finest finishes and technology. Designed for easy living, over 8,000 square feet of covered amenity space includes a state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, coffee bar, pet spa, and poolside lounge. Among the outdoor spaces, residents will find a private resort-style pool, cabanas and day beds, hammock garden, outdoor kitchen, walking trails, and a dog park. Additionally, in an era of remote work, on-site offices and associated communication spaces along with automated package delivery simultaneously mix work and play.

Aventon Clearwater's buildings were designed by Scott + Cormia Architects while the interiors will be finalized by Beasley & Henley Interior Design, each local to central Florida. Aventon Companies now has apartment projects under construction across Central and North Florida.

In just under three years, Aventon Companies has assembled an impressive $1.5 billion portfolio of ground-up developments bringing nearly 6,000 Aventon-branded apartment homes to Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and the Mid-Atlantic.

About Aventon Companies

Aventon Companies acquires, develops, and manages multifamily communities in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic with regional offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Orlando, FL, Raleigh, NC and Bethesda, MD. To learn more, visit www.aventoncompanies.com .

About FCP

FCP ® is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $8.6 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit www.fcpdc.com .

