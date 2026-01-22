Avestar Singapore Pte. Ltd. Appoints Zal Devitre as Chief Executive Officer

SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avestar Singapore Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of the global multi-family office and independent wealth advisory firm, Avestar Capital, has announced the appointment of Zal Devitre as its CEO.

With more than two decades of international experience in wealth and asset management, Devitre brings a distinguished global perspective shaped by his work across the United States, Europe, Africa, and Asia. The appointment of Zal Devitre also underscores broader leadership changes in Asia's wealth management sector, where firms are increasingly emphasizing cross-border expertise and client alignment in a rapidly evolving regulatory and investment landscape.

As global families look toward Asia for long-term growth and stability, Singapore continues to emerge as a hub for asset management leadership, attracting seasoned professionals who combine strategic foresight with a commitment to delivering world-class advisory services to families and entrepreneurs across the region.

Zal's career reflects a unique combination of financial expertise and social purpose, with a focus on sustainable wealth management. He began his professional journey as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Cameroon, West Africa, where he served as a Technical Advisor to a microfinance bank, advancing financial inclusion and community development.

He went on to hold several senior leadership positions at Citibank Singapore. Following his tenure at Citibank, Zal joined Schroders as Head of the Global Financial Client Group for Asia, where he was responsible for distributing Schroders' investment products to private banks across the region.

Zal holds a bachelor's degree in international politics from Georgetown University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

"We are thrilled to welcome Zal to Avestar Singapore," said Shilpa Konduri, President Avestar Capital. "Zal's appointment reinforces Avestar's mission to provide holistic, conflict-free advisory to families worldwide."

Commenting on his new role, Zal Devitre said, "Avestar Capital's independence, integrity, and global mindset truly set it apart. I'm honoured to lead Avestar Singapore and look forward to working with our talented team to deliver innovative, client-centric solutions for families across Asia and beyond."

With Devitre at the helm of its Singapore subsidiary, Avestar, under the leadership of Founder & CEO Xerxes Soli Mullan, continues to strengthen its global footprint and reaffirm its commitment to serving the sophisticated needs of entrepreneurs, family offices, and next-generation wealth holders. The firm's strategic focus reflects a growing confidence in the region's potential and determination to set new benchmarks in independent, values-driven wealth advisory.

