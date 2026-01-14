Avestar Capital Launches Singapore Office

US-Based Multi-Family Office Strengthens Global Footprint to Serve Asia's Ultra-Wealthy Families

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avestar Capital, a leading U.S.-based multi-family office, today announced the official launch of its Singapore operations under AVESTAR SINGAPORE PLC PTE. LTD., marking a major milestone in its global expansion strategy. The new office will serve as Avestar's Asia-Pacific hub, extending its founder-led approach to tailored wealth management for ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families across the region.

Founded and led by Xerxes Mullan, Avestar Capital has built a strong reputation in the United States for combining the rigor of U.S. wealth management with a deep understanding of global family dynamics. The firm integrates investment advisory, tax and estate planning, philanthropy, and next-generation education into a single, conflict-free platform crafted to maximize its ability to serve families whose interests and ambitions span multiple jurisdictions.

"Singapore represents a natural extension of our global vision," said Xerxes Mullan, CEO and Founder of Avestar Capital. "Asia's families are increasingly seeking an advisory partner who understands the complexity of multi-jurisdictional wealth, someone who can offer institutional-grade expertise while remaining agile and deeply personal in approach. That is the foundation on which Avestar was built."

The Singapore office will be led by Zal Devitre, CEO of Avestar Singapore, who brings more than two decades of international experience in wealth management and family office advisory.

"Our presence in Singapore enables us to serve clients in one of the world's most dynamic and sophisticated wealth centers," said Devitre. "Families today expect global reach, innovation, and a long-term mindset. Avestar's model — anchored in trust, discretion, and enduring results, aligns strongly with the needs of Asia's entrepreneurs and wealth creators."

In conjunction with the launch, Avestar Capital will deepen collaboration with leading partners across investment management, tax, and legal advisory to support families with cross-border interests. This reflects the firm's continued commitment to offering solutions that are both globally informed and locally relevant.

With Singapore's emergence as a premier destination for family offices, supported by a strong regulatory framework and a stable economic environment, Avestar's entry underscores its dedication to serving the evolving needs of Asian business families, investors, and next-generation leaders.

The establishment of Avestar Singapore marks a defining step in the firm's mission to deliver tailored wealth strategies, global connectivity, and enduring value for families across generations.

