AVI SPL XTG Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Creating Better Employee and Customer Experiences

XTG creates memorable and innovative experiences that deepen the connections between a business and its employees and customers, for greater productivity, innovation, and collaboration.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has, recognized AVI SPL's XTG (Experience Technology Group) with the 2023 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its differentiated and high-impact solutions. AVI-SPL is a leading provider of collaboration technology solutions and managed services. It helps businesses of all sizes create a modern, hybrid workplace by deploying, managing, and supporting audio-video and Unified Communications (UC) solutions that are simple to use, scalable, and serviceable.

2023 Global Experiential Solutions Enabling Technology Leadership Award

AVI SPL's XTG (Experience Technology Group) has responded to increased demand by the world's largest organizations for immersive brand and employee experiences. XTG projects deliver immersive experiences through the integration of space, content, and technology. It leverages cutting-edge advancements in virtual/mixed reality, advanced visualization, and AI by relying on AVI-SPL's in-house expertise and the capabilities of a broad ecosystem of partners. Its primary goal is to support two key activities for its customers:

Help organizations re-design, manage and support workplace transformation that promotes employee engagement and retention to boost creativity and productivity while reducing waste and cost.





Allow businesses to re-imagine and operationalize their high-touch, immersive customer experience environments enabling them to tell their story more effectively and engage their customers in deeper more profitable relationships.

Roopam Jain, VP of Research, Connected Work at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Businesses are laser-focused on building employee and customer experiences that leave an everlasting impression and drive deeper relationships. By using cutting-edge technologies, XTG is helping businesses drive hybrid engagements and provide storytelling on a large scale to create impactful experiences".

Today XTG projects are turning spaces of all kinds from plain technology-devoid environments to new vibrant, collaboration-rich, interactive experiences. It provides customers and partners with business opportunities, thought leadership, access to unique expertise, agile innovation, and integrated solution design and delivery capabilities, creating deeper and more profitable relationships. XTG enables businesses to offer engaging experiences from the lobby to the boardroom and everything in between

By allowing employees and customers to view and interact with a mix of digital technologies, immersive experiences, and personalization features, XTG helps bring people together to create connections and, ultimately, a sense of community through immersive experiences. In the short time since its launch, XTG has seen tremendous success and customer adoption. Its high-impact solutions are positioned to continue growing driven by the long-term, sustainable demand to engage employees and customers better through more interactive, digital experiences.

"With continued innovation and strong partnerships with a large ecosystem of solution providers, AVI-SPL is pushing the boundaries of technology to stay on the leading edge of next-generation employee and customer experiences," added Jain. For its strong overall performance, AVI-SPL XTG earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the global experiential technology solutions industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

