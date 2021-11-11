AviaGames' CEO Vickie Chen to Participate in Gaming Startup Panel at WN Conference

Who: AviaGames , global leader in skill-based mobile gaming, today announced it will participate in a panel discussion at the WN Conference on Nov. 16 highlighting the path of success for gaming startups.







What: The WN Conference is a two-day hybrid event that focuses on the U.S. games market. The conference helps establish strong business ties between market players, providing an opportunity for attendees to learn about new game releases and hear business insights from industry leaders.









At the conference, AviaGames CEO and founder Vickie Chen will participate in the panel discussion "Pivoting into Success – A Non-linear Path for Games Startups." Chen will share her story on founding AviaGames and the steps taken to expand usership, increase revenue and secure funding. The conversation will touch on how companies can navigate the ever-changing mobile gaming environment with lessons and advice from Chen and other industry leaders. Moderated by RunAppRun chief business dev and co-founder Shirley Lin, additional panel participants include Amber CEO and founder Mihai Pohontu and OP Games CEO and co-founder Chase Freo.







When: The WN Conference will take place Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT. The panel discussion will be from 11 a.m. to Noon PT on Tuesday, Nov. 16.







Where: The Conference Center at the Washington Seattle Convention Center (Tahoma Level) located in Seattle. All lectures from the Seattle site will be broadcast to the WN Hub online where remote attendees can tune in.





