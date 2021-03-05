Aviat Networks Announce Two-for-One Stock Split

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), ("Aviat" or the "Company"), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved and declared a two-for-one stock split in the form of a stock dividend to make the stock more accessible to a broader base of investors.

Each Aviat stockholder of record at the close of business on April 1, 2021 will receive one additional share of common stock for each then-held share of common stock, to be distributed after close of trading on April 7, 2021.

About Aviat Networks

