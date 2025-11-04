Aviat Networks Announces Fiscal 2026 First Quarter and Three Month Financial Results

Total Revenue of $107.3 million; Up 21.4% Year-Over-Year

Operating Income of $5.2 million; Non-GAAP Operating Income of $7.9 million

Net Income of $0.2 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $9.1 million

Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.01; Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.43

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. ("Aviat Networks," "Aviat," or the "Company"), (Nasdaq: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2026 first quarter ended September 26, 2025.

First Quarter Highlights

Increased quarterly revenues by 21% and trailing-twelve month revenues by 11% versus a year ago

Grew GAAP net income by $12 million year-over-year

Expanded Adjusted EBITDA by $17 million year-over-year, driven by improved gross margins and ongoing operating expense cost management versus the year-ago period

Launched Aprisa LTE 5G router solution designed for vehicle deployments in law enforcement, emergency services, public safety agencies, and industrial enterprise applications, expanding Aviat's product portfolio offering in its Private Networks segment

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Total Revenues: $107.3 million, up 21.4% from the same quarter last year

$107.3 million, up 21.4% from the same quarter last year GAAP Results: Gross Margin 33.2%; Operating Expenses $30.5 million; Operating Income $5.2 million; Net Income $0.2 million; Net Income per diluted share ("Net Income per share") $0.01

Gross Margin 33.2%; Operating Expenses $30.5 million; Operating Income $5.2 million; Net Income $0.2 million; Net Income per diluted share ("Net Income per share") $0.01 Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted EBITDA $9.1 million; Gross Margin 33.8%; Operating Expenses $28.4 million; Operating Income $7.9 million; Net Income $5.5 million; Net Income per share $0.43

Adjusted EBITDA $9.1 million; Gross Margin 33.8%; Operating Expenses $28.4 million; Operating Income $7.9 million; Net Income $5.5 million; Net Income per share $0.43 Cash and cash equivalents: $64.8 million

$64.8 million Net debt: $41.7 million

Fiscal 2026 First Quarter and Three Months Ended September 26, 2025

Revenues

The Company reported total revenues of $107.3 million for its fiscal 2026 first quarter, compared to $88.4 million in the fiscal 2025 first quarter, an increase of $18.9 million or 21.4%. North America revenue of $52.6 million increased by $10.4 million or 24.7%, compared to $42.2 million in the prior year due to strength from private network projects. International revenue of $54.7 million increased by $8.5 million or 18.3%, compared to $46.2 million in the prior year, primarily due to timing of capital expenditure plans of mobile network operators.

Gross Margins

In the fiscal 2026 first quarter, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 33.2% and non-GAAP gross margin of 33.8%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 22.4% and non-GAAP gross margin of 23.2% in the fiscal 2025 first quarter, an increase of 1,080 and 1,060 basis points, respectively. The increase was driven by regional and product mix in the quarter.

Operating Expenses

The Company reported GAAP total operating expenses of $30.5 million for the fiscal 2026 first quarter, compared to $35.4 million in the fiscal 2025 first quarter. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding the impact of restructuring charges, share-based compensation, and merger and acquisition and other expenses for the fiscal 2026 first quarter were $28.4 million, compared to $30.0 million in the prior year, a decrease of $(1.7) million or (5.5)%.

Operating Income

The Company reported GAAP operating income of $5.2 million for the fiscal 2026 first quarter, compared to GAAP operating loss of $(15.6) million in the fiscal 2025 first quarter, an increase of $20.8 million. Operating income increased primarily due to higher gross margin dollars and less operating expenses. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $7.9 million for the fiscal 2026 first quarter, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $(9.5) million in the prior year, an increase of $17.4 million.

Income Taxes

The Company reported GAAP income tax expense of $2.3 million in the fiscal 2026 first quarter, compared to GAAP income tax benefit of $(5.5) million in the fiscal 2025 first quarter.

Net Income / Net Income Per Share

The Company reported GAAP net income of $0.2 million in the fiscal 2026 first quarter or GAAP net income per share of $0.01. This compared to GAAP net loss of $(11.9) million or GAAP net loss per share of $(0.94) in the fiscal 2025 first quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported non-GAAP net income of $5.5 million or non-GAAP net income per share of $0.43, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(11.1) million or $(0.87) per share in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") for the fiscal 2026 first quarter was $9.1 million, compared to $(7.7) million in the fiscal 2025 first quarter, an increase of $16.8 million.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company reported $64.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 26, 2025, compared to $59.7 million as of June 27, 2025. As of September 26, 2025, total debt was $106.5 million, an increase of $18.9 million from June 27, 2025.

Fiscal 2026 Full Year Outlook

The Company is leaving its fiscal 2026 full year guidance as previously stated:

Full year Revenue between $440 and $460 million

Full year Adjusted EBITDA between $45.0 and $55.0 million

About Aviat Networks

Forward-Looking Statements

Table 1 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2026 First Quarter Summary CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) September 26,

2025

September 27,

2024 Revenues:





Product sales $ 75,084

$ 61,116 Services 32,236

27,313 Total revenues 107,320

88,429 Cost of revenues:





Product sales 52,687

52,201 Services 18,970

16,440 Total cost of revenues 71,657

68,641 Gross margin 35,663

19,788 Operating expenses:





Research and development 7,098

10,408 Selling and administrative 23,376

24,948 Total operating expenses 30,474

35,356 Operating income (loss) 5,189

(15,568) Interest expense, net 1,712

1,115 Other expense, net 973

710 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,504

(17,393) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,342

(5,514) Net income (loss) $ 162

$ (11,879)







Net income (loss) per share of common stock outstanding:





Basic $ 0.01

$ (0.94) Diluted $ 0.01

$ (0.94) Weighted-average shares outstanding:





Basic 12,760

12,646 Diluted 12,976

12,646

Table 2 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2026 First Quarter Summary CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands) September 26,

2025

June 27,

2025 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,831

$ 59,690 Accounts receivable, net 180,469

180,321 Unbilled receivables 110,677

105,870 Inventories 84,011

83,979 Other current assets 34,553

33,715 Total current assets 474,541

463,575 Property, plant and equipment, net 18,766

17,453 Goodwill 19,482

19,655 Intangible assets, net 25,834

26,897 Deferred income taxes 88,180

88,149 Right-of-use assets 2,740

3,113 Other assets 13,773

14,454 Total long-term assets 168,775

169,721 Total assets $ 643,316

$ 633,296 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 142,417

$ 148,093 Accrued expenses 35,828

38,897 Short-term lease liabilities 997

1,090 Advance payments and unearned revenue 73,447

73,735 Other current liabilities 1,070

1,757 Current portion of long-term debt 4,443

18,624 Total current liabilities 258,202

282,196 Long-term debt 102,042

68,966 Unearned revenue 8,784

8,063 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,924

2,241 Other long-term liabilities 440

430 Reserve for uncertain tax positions 3,371

3,242 Deferred income taxes 4,917

4,975 Total liabilities 379,680

370,113 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholder's equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock 128

127 Treasury stock (7,076)

(7,076) Additional paid-in-capital 867,318

866,119 Accumulated deficit (577,010)

(577,172) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,724)

(18,815) Total stockholders' equity 263,636

263,183 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 643,316

$ 633,296

AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.

Fiscal Year 2026 First Quarter Summary

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND REGULATION G DISCLOSURE

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we provide additional measures of gross margin, research and development expenses, selling and administrative expenses, operating expenses, operating income, provision for or benefit from income taxes, net income, net income per share, and adjusted income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), in each case, adjusted to exclude certain costs, charges, gains and losses, as set forth below. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. We also believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in our business and to understand our performance. In addition, we may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as a guide in our forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning process and to measure operating performance for some management compensation purposes. Any analysis of non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP follow. 1We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA guidance to its corresponding GAAP measure due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to merger and acquisition costs and share-based compensation. In particular, share-based compensation expense is affected by future hiring, turnover, and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to change. Accordingly, reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA are not available without unreasonable effort.

Table 3 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2026 First Quarter Summary RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 26,

2025

% of Revenue

September 27,

2024

% of Revenue

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP gross margin $ 35,663

33.2 %

$ 19,788

22.4 % Share-based compensation 33





104



Merger and acquisition and other expenses 590





608



Non-GAAP gross margin 36,286

33.8 %

20,500

23.2 %















GAAP research and development expenses $ 7,098

6.6 %

$ 10,408

11.8 % Share-based compensation (71)





(143)



Non-GAAP research and development expenses 7,027

6.5 %

10,265

11.6 %















GAAP selling and administrative expenses $ 23,376

21.8 %

$ 24,948

28.2 % Share-based compensation (1,451)





(1,417)



Merger and acquisition and other expenses (596)





(3,781)



Non-GAAP selling and administrative expenses 21,329

19.9 %

19,750

22.3 %















GAAP operating expense $ 30,474

28.4 %

$ 35,356

40.0 % Share-based compensation (1,522)





(1,560)



Merger and acquisition and other expenses (596)





(3,781)



Non-GAAP operating expense 28,356

26.4 %

30,015

33.9 %















GAAP operating income (loss) $ 5,189

4.8 %

$ (15,568)

(17.6) % Share-based compensation 1,555





1,664



Merger and acquisition and other expenses 1,186





4,389



Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 7,930

7.4 %

(9,515)

(10.8) %















GAAP income tax provision (benefit) $ 2,342

2.2 %

$ (5,514)

(6.2) % Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate (1,642)





6,014



Non-GAAP income tax provision 700

0.7 %

500

0.6 %















GAAP net income (loss) $ 162

0.2 %

$ (11,879)

(13.4) % Share-based compensation 1,555





1,664



Merger and acquisition and other expenses 1,186





4,389



Other expense, net 973





710



Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate 1,642





(6,014)



Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 5,518

5.1 %

$ (11,130)

(12.6) %















Diluted net income (loss) per share: GAAP $ 0.01





$ (0.94)



Non-GAAP $ 0.43





$ (0.87)



















Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share













GAAP 12,976





12,646



Non-GAAP 12,976





12,804



















Adjusted EBITDA:













GAAP net income (loss) $ 162

0.2 %

$ (11,879)

(13.4) % Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 1,182





1,830



Interest expense, net 1,712





1,115



Other expense, net 973





710



Share-based compensation 1,555





1,664



Merger and acquisition and other expenses 1,186





4,389



Provision for (benefit from) for income taxes 2,342





(5,514)



Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,112

8.5 %

$ (7,685)

(8.7) %

(1) The adjustments above reconcile our GAAP financial results to the non-GAAP financial measures used by us. Our non-GAAP net income excluded share-based compensation, and other non-recurring charges (recovery). Adjusted EBITDA was determined by excluding depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment, interest, provision for or benefit from income taxes, and non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments, as set forth above, from GAAP net income. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP items provides meaningful supplemental information to investors, when viewed in conjunction with, and not in lieu of, our GAAP results. However, the non-GAAP financial measures have not been prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Table 4 AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Fiscal Year 2026 First Quarter Summary SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 26,

2025

September 27,

2024 (In thousands)





North America $ 52,647

$ 42,225 International:





Africa and the Middle East 12,796

10,450 Europe 7,560

5,600 Latin America and Asia Pacific 34,317

30,154 Total international 54,673

46,204 Total revenue $ 107,320

$ 88,429

