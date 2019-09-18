Aviat Networks Announces Interim Chief Executive Officer

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), ("Aviat Networks" or the "Company"), the leading expert in microwave networking solutions, today announced the appointment of Stan Gallagher as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective September 18, 2019. Mr. Gallagher has served as the Company's Chief Operating Officer and Principal Financial Officer since June 25, 2018 and will continue to hold these positions.

Mr. Gallagher has over 30 years of experience in various aspects of operations leadership and management consulting. Before joining the Company, he served as a Director and Operational Excellence/Supply Chain Management Lead at Synergetics Installations Worldwide, Inc. Synergetics, a leading management consulting firm, was engaged by Aviat Networks in 2015, and Mr. Gallagher oversaw a team which drove significant operational improvement initiatives leading to the turnaround of the Company in concert with senior management and Board support. Prior to this, he served as a Senior Consultant with LeadFirst Learning Systems, LLC and Vice President - Global Strategic Sourcing at Masonite International, Inc. He began his career with General Electric ("GE"), where he held executive operational and leadership positions for several GE divisions over a tenure of 25 years.

Michael Pangia, Aviat's President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company has resigned as an officer and director on September 18, 2019 to pursue other opportunities.

John Mutch, Chairman of the Board of Directors commented, "The Board would like to thank Mike for his years of dedication and service to Aviat and we wish him well as he moves on to his next venture. Aviat is a much stronger organization today due to his contributions, and those of our talented employees around the globe."

Mr. Gallagher added, "I am proud of what we accomplished over the past several years; growing share, improving our customer value proposition, driving efficiencies, and enhancing our balance sheet. We enter fiscal 2020 perhaps in the best financial position in our history and remain on track with our previously stated guidance and expect significant bottom-line growth this fiscal year. Our industry position remains strong, our prospects for growth are improving, and we've only scratched the surface of our true potential. I would also like to thank Mike for his leadership and friendship. He leaves Aviat in a much stronger position and I look forward to continuing to build on our progress to drive results for our customers, shareholders and employees."

