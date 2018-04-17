Aviat Networks Awarded New $4.5 Million Project with Large Nevada County

With Aviat solutions, the county now has leading hybrid radio platform for seamless migration of their network to IP, and the highest power microwave radio on the market for longer paths, smaller antennas, and more reliability. The project will also include management solutions for simpler network operations.

In addition to the State of Nevada's state-wide public safety network, Aviat counts five Nevada cities and counties as customers. Combined with tier 1 and 2 service provider customers and utility deployments, Aviat has an extremely strong presence across the state.

"This win highlights both our customer loyalty and product leadership in the state and local government segment," states Michael Pangia, president and CEO, Aviat Networks. "In addition to products, Aviat will deliver full turnkey services for this project including design, system integration, installation and support which is a very important part of the value proposition to our customers."

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. works to provide dependable products, services and support to our customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Milpitas, California. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

