Aviat Networks Introduces Aviat Store Europe

MILPITAS, Calif., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced the launch of the Aviat Store in Europe, a self-service online marketplace for the Company's newly introduced WTM 4000 all-outdoor product family along with associated antennas, accessories, and software. The Aviat Store was launched in late 2018 in the United States and has contributed to the Company's growth. Based on the initial success of the Aviat Store and upcoming expansion opportunities on a global basis, Aviat has extended coverage to include the European market.

With Aviat Store, customers can simplify quoting, purchasing, and delivery of Aviat products. The Integrated quote tool allows customers to create quotes and place orders in minutes and the "next day shipping" option will enable customers and channel partners to see current stock availability and enable fast deliveries ensuring project timelines can be met.

Aviat Store Europe is live and is accessible from Aviat Cloud (www.aviatcloud.com) where customers also have access to Aviat Design, our cloud-based path planning tool, so that customers can design and now purchase microwave links through one easy intuitive interface thus automating the entire process. Aviat Store is designed to capture new share in the all-outdoor radio segment, which represents as much as 20% of the current global microwave radio market, and which is virtually all incremental business for Aviat.

"While Aviat Store USA is built to service the end customer directly, Aviat Store Europe will initially service Aviat's channel partners allowing us to expand our European channel business," states Michael Pangia, president and CEO, Aviat Networks. "Aviat Store Europe, combined with our WTM 4000 product portfolio and our exceptional customer service and support, gives Aviat a great opportunity for new growth in the European all-outdoor radio segment."

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Milpitas, California. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

