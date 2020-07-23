Aviat Networks Launches New Hosted Offering for Interference Analysis on Microwave Spectrum

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced its latest hosted solution, Hosted FAS (Frequency Assurance Software), which is a turnkey software and services offering for interference management on microwave links.

As a new service, Hosted FAS is an option to the previously released FAS Expert System on its ProVision Plus platform, which runs on a customer's network. Aviat will deliver the service via AviatCloud, a customer portal for accessing services from Aviat in a secure environment, which will free the customer from buying and deploying servers and updating and maintaining software on their networks, thus making it your turnkey solution for network interference management.

Hosted FAS is based on Aviat's patent-pending FAS Expert System, which is custom-built to monitor and detect interference, perform trend analyses of the network over time to track interference, and isolate problem links before noticeable impacts occur. In addition to providing customers with a self-service portal to view their interference events and trends, Hosted FAS will also deliver analyses from Aviat engineers on interference issues. Like premise-based FAS, Hosted FAS will allow Aviat customers to baseline their microwave networks before Wi-Fi 6e devices get widely deployed so they can see interference effects over time.

"It is exciting to roll out this next installment in our suite of hosted services that help customers optimize and maintain their networks without significant capital investment," said Pete Smith, President and CEO, Aviat Networks. "We continue to be encouraged by the customer reception of our AviatCloud platform, which will simplify all aspects of microwave operations for our customers."

Demand is strong for FAS. Aviat has received multiple purchase orders, and Hosted FAS is already monitoring interference on two public safety networks in western USA.

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. Manufactured in the USA with more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

