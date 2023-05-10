Aviat Networks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that it will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Aviat will participate in the B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 24, 2023, in Beverly Hills, CA. Pete Smith, Aviat's President and CEO, is scheduled to participate in 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact their B. Riley representative.

On May 31 and June 1, 2023, Aviat will participate in TD Cowen's 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference taking place at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY. Pete Smith will present on May 31st at 10:50am ET and will participate in 1-on-1 meetings throughout the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact their TD Cowen representative.

