Aviat Networks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Oppenheimer 26 th Annual Technology, Internet, and Communications Conference to be held virtually on August 9, 2023

Annual Technology, Internet, and Communications Conference to be held virtually on Jefferies Semiconductor, IT, Hardware and Communications Technology Summit in Chicago, IL , on August 29 and 30, 2023

, on and 30, 2023 Lake Street Capital Markets Big7 Conference in New York City , NY, on September 14, 2023

, NY, on Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis, MN , on September 19, 2023

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact their representatives at the respective institutions. All presentations and supplemental materials will be available under the Investor Relations section of Aviat's website following each event.

