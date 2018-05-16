Aviat Networks to Present at the B. Riley FBR and Ladenburg Thalmann Investor Conferences

On Thursday, May 24, 2018, the Company will be presenting at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference. Speaking from management will be Michael Pangia, President and CEO of Aviat Networks. The conference is being held at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, CA and the Company will be presenting at 3:00 p.m. PT. The Company will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

Additionally, on May 31, 2018, the Company will be presenting at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Tech Expo, which will be held at Convene, located at 101 Park Avenue in New York. Michael Pangia, along with Shaun McFall, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer will be presenting at 12 p.m. ET. The Company will be hosting one-on-one meetings throughout the day and will also be in New York meeting with investors on June 1, 2018.

Anyone interested in meeting with management at the B. Riley and Ladenburg Thalmann conferences should contact their representatives at each firm respectively. Alternatively, you can reach out to Aviat Networks' investor relations department.

The presentations will be broadcast live over the Internet and hosted on the Investor Relations section of Aviat Network's website at www.aviatnetworks.com. The presentations will be archived for 90 days.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. The company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including B. Riley FBR, Inc., Wunderlich Securities, Inc., Great American Group, LLC, Riley Capital Management, LLC (which includes B. Riley Asset Management, B. Riley Wealth Management, and Great American Capital Partners, LLC) and B. Riley Principal Investments, a group that makes proprietary investments in other businesses, such as the acquisition of United Online, Inc. For more information, visit www.brileyfin.com.

About Ladenburg

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. is a publicly-traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg's subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp, and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company, Ladenburg Thalmann Annuity Insurance Services, a full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. The Company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.

About Aviat Networks, Inc.

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) works to provide dependable products, services and support to our customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat Networks with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat Networks provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 50 years, the experts at Aviat Networks have delivered high performance products, simplified operations and the best overall customer experience. Aviat is headquartered in Milpitas, California. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations:

Glenn Wiener, GW Communications for Aviat Networks, Inc.

Tel: 212-786-6011 / Investorinfo@aviatnet.com or GWiener@GWCco.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviat-networks-to-present-at-the-b-riley-fbr-and-ladenburg-thalmann-investor-conferences-300649333.html

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.

