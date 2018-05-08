Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform

In addition to industry leading data throughput, IRU 600 also has highest output power, which means greater reliability, longer paths, and smaller antennas for lowest total cost of ownership (TCO).

Networks of all kinds are seeing an increasing demand for data driven by new high definition video, security and other data heavy applications. IRU 600 is designed to meet the most stringent capacity demands and scale capacity seamlessly as customers need it.

"We are committed to maintaining our technology leadership in the North American market," states Michael Pangia, president and CEO, Aviat Networks. "With these enhancements, customers can be confident in knowing they can depend on IRU 600 for years to come."

Currently deployed in all 50 states, in 50% of the leading U.S. Utilities, and in the world's largest LTE networks, IRU 600 continues to be a trusted radio for service providers, state/local governments, utilities, and many others.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in microwave networking solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Milpitas, California. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

