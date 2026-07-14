Aviation Capital Group Signs Lease Agreements with WestJet for 13 New Boeing 737-10 Aircraft

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, today announced that it has signed lease agreements with Canadian carrier, WestJet, for the long-term lease of thirteen Boeing 737-10 aircraft. The placement follows ACG's delivery of two Boeing 737-8 aircraft to the airline in February 2026.

ACG expects to deliver the world's first Boeing 737-10 from its orderbook to WestJet following achievement of type certification. The aircraft will form part of WestJet's wider fleet renewal strategy and provide additional capacity for growth across Canada and internationally. By expanding its Boeing narrowbody fleet with the 737-10, WestJet will benefit from operational commonality while improving fuel efficiency, lowering emissions and reducing cost per seat.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with WestJet through this placement. ACG and WestJet share a strong commitment to the Boeing 737-10, with over 140 aircraft on order between us. This makes ACG the leading lessor customer for the type and WestJet one of the largest airline customers," said Thomas Baker, Chief Executive Officer and President of ACG. "This agreement demonstrates the strategic value of ACG's Boeing orderbook and our ability to support WestJet's future growth. We look forward to delivering WestJet's first 737-10 and welcoming its entry into service."

"This long-term lease agreement for 13 Boeing 737 aircraft with Aviation Capital Group supports WestJet's growth plans and gives us added flexibility as we scale to meet guest demand," says Mike Scott, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of the WestJet Group. "Shifting deliveries to the 737-10 is a strategic step that helps ensure we have the right aircraft in our fleet to serve our guests reliably over the long term."

ACG Onboard the 737-10

As a launch customer for the 737-10, ACG is the leading aircraft lessor for Boeing's newest and highest capacity 737 MAX. Offering approximately 20% more revenue potential and 20% lower fuel burn per seat than the older generation types it will replace, the 737-10 is ideally positioned to support airline growth, sustainability and profitability. With more than 1,400 orders to date, the 737-10 already represents 30% of the 737 MAX's order backlog.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world's premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 500 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2026, leased to roughly 90 airlines in approximately 50 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.

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SOURCE Aviation Capital Group