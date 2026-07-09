Aviation Capital Group Closes $1.48 Billion Unsecured Facility

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Capital Group LLC ("ACG") announced the signing of a $1.48 billion unsecured term loan facility agreement (the "Facility") entered into by a wholly owned subsidiary of ACG, ACG Aircraft Financing Ireland DAC, as borrower, and guaranteed by ACG. The Facility was syndicated to 33 lenders across multiple countries and matures in July 2031. Amounts available under the Facility must be drawn by January 2027, and no amounts have been drawn to date.

All amounts borrowed under the Facility will be utilized by ACG Aircraft Financing Ireland DAC and, through on-lending, ACG Aircraft Leasing Ireland Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACG, for general corporate purpose, including capital expenditures, payment or repayment of outstanding debt, working capital, and expenses in relation to the Facility.

The Facility was arranged by DBS Bank Ltd., The Bank of East Asia, Limited, Cathay United Bank, China Construction Bank Corporation, CTBC Bank Co., Ltd., Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited. DBS Bank Ltd. served as global coordinator and Wilmington Trust (London) Limited is acting as the agent for the lenders.

"We are thrilled to announce the closing of our second transaction for ACG Ireland," said Eric Blau, Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Head of Capital Markets of ACG. "The success of this transaction is a testament to the incredible support ACG and its subsidiaries receive from our global lender base and is a clear demonstration of the depth and sophistication of the APAC lending market in our sector."

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world's premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 500 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2026, leased to roughly 90 airlines in approximately 50 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.

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SOURCE Aviation Capital Group