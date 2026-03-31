Aviation Capital Group Delivers First of Six New Boeing 737-8 MAX Aircraft to Royal Air Maroc

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, today announced the delivery of the first Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft to Compagnie Nationale Royal Air Maroc (Royal Air Maroc).

The new aircraft, equipped with CFM LEAP-1B engines, is the first ACG 737-8 MAX to be placed on lease with Royal Air Maroc as part of a six-aircraft transaction, with the remaining five scheduled for delivery through 2026 from its orderbook.

"ACG is honored to partner with Royal Air Maroc on the lease and delivery of the first of six Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft. This transaction builds on our longstanding relationship and supports the airline's continued fleet modernization and expansion plans with these latest generation, fuel-efficient aircraft. We look forward to delivering the remaining aircraft through 2026," said Thomas Baker, Chief Executive Officer and President of ACG.

"The integration of these six new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft represents a significant advancement in the ongoing modernization and expansion of Royal Air Maroc's fleet, allowing us to greatly strengthen our short and medium-haul network capabilities. These aircraft will support our ambition to become a leading global connector and enhance our ability to deliver resilient, high performance connectivity to our customers, linking Africa and Europe to the wider global network," said Abdelhamid Addou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Air Maroc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are based upon our current expectations and assumptions concerning future events, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, such statements are not guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world's premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 450 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2025, leased to roughly 85 airlines in approximately 50 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. ACG was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit aviationcapitalgroup.com.

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SOURCE Aviation Capital Group