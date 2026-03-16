Aviation Capital Group Publishes its 2025 Sustainability Report

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, today announced the publication of its 2025 Sustainability Report, its fifth annual review of progress on key environmental, social, and governance priorities.

Key sustainability highlights during 2025 at ACG include:

Increased the share of new generation, lower emissions aircraft to 79% of ACG's fleet

Reduced ACG's relative emissions to 13% below the 2018 baseline

Lowered portfolio relative emissions to 14% below the industry average

Added 52 new generation aircraft, while exiting 36 older generation aircraft

Increased future aircraft commitments to more than 180 aircraft (as of February 2026)

Extended and upsized our Sustainability Linked Loan of $575M

Signed our first Sustainability Linked Leases

Contributed to more than 20 worthy causes worldwide

"I am pleased to share ACG's 2025 Sustainability Report, which reflects the progress we have made embedding sustainability, social responsibility and governance excellence into all aspects of our business," said Thomas Baker, Chief Executive Officer and President of ACG.

"While the path to achieving net zero by 2050 is becoming increasingly demanding, we remain committed to shaping a sustainable future by deepening our impact as a business and broadening our influence across the wider aviation ecosystem through action, leadership, and collaboration," Mr. Baker continued.

The full Sustainability Report can be found on our website at: www.aviationcapitalgroup.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are based upon our current expectations and assumptions concerning future events, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, such statements are not guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world's premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 450 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2025, leased to roughly 85 airlines in approximately 50 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. ACG was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit aviationcapitalgroup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935032/Aviation_Capital_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Aviation Capital Group