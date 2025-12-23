AVIATION ICON CLAY LACY RECOGNIZED WITH PEARL HARBOR AVIATION MUSEUM'S SPIRIT OF AVIATION AWARD

Legendary pilot Clay Lacy's innumerable achievements and innovations have played a vital role in the history of aviation Post this

"As an industry visionary, aviator, innovator, mentor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Clay has inspired generations of pilots," said Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum CEO John Hiltz. "His professionalism, leadership and kindness have earned him countless friends in the industry, and his innumerable achievements and innovations have played a vital role in the history of aviation."

Clay began flying at age 12 in his hometown of Wichita, Kansas, becoming a Flight Instructor by age 16. He has accumulated more than 50,000 hours of flight time, which equates to about six years of flying 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. He has flown more than 300 aircraft types and set 29 world speed records. Over the years, Clay made first flights in five new or heavily modified airplanes.

Clay has shared that he enjoyed flying all aircraft, learning early on to visualize how an aircraft would fly so that he was prepared, never surprised by its unique qualities.

"Nobody understands an airplane the way he does—from the construction to the mechanics to the systems and their limits," said fellow Spirit of Aviation Award honoree Si Robin. "He can sit in a plane, whether he knows the aircraft or not, and fly it flawlessly. He is the most prolific pilot ever."

The Spirit of Aviation Award celebrates the inspirational and transformative power of flight, honoring those whose leadership and vision advance aviation and inspire others to reach new heights. Established by Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum in 2023, this award recognizes those who embody the resilience, unity, and boundless potential of the human spirit.

Clay became a United Airlines pilot in 1952, flying Douglas DC-3 airliners. A year later, he joined the California Air National Guard at Van Nuys Airport, where he flew North American F-86 Sabre fighter jets before returning to United. He retired from United Airlines with No. 1 seniority in 1992.

In 1968, he launched Clay Lacy Aviation, the first executive jet charter company in the western United States. Under Clay's leadership, it grew to have the largest diversified fleet of charter aircraft in the nation and became the most experienced operator of private jets in the world.

The year 1985 brought new firsts with Clay becoming one of the first Gulfstream owners to equip his aircraft with Blended Winglet technology developed by Joe Clark. Clay and Joe later set world records in a Gulfstream IISP from LA to Paris, Moscow to Los Angeles, and LA to Kitty Hawk, NC.

Clay has always felt that his aviation friends truly fueled his passion for flight. Notable people such as Neil Armstrong, Joe Clark, Bob Hoover, Bruce McCaw, Bud Anderson, Bill Lear, Barron Hilton, Si Robin, Gene Cernan, Carroll Shelby, Danny Kaye, and Allen Paulson formed a network of camaraderie that they all enjoyed for years.

He flew countless celebrities, such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr., Kirk Douglas, Carol Channing, Cary Grant, and Robert Redford.

Clay revolutionized air-to-air cinematography with his Learjet Astrovision system. He filmed footage for more than 300 films, such as Flight of the Intruder, The Right Stuff, and Top Gun. For decades, Clay filmed virtually every airline commercial that showed an aircraft in flight.

Clay and his friends organized many remarkable flights for charity over the years, including "Friendship One." Envisioned by Clay, Joe Clark, and Bruce McCaw, the around-the-world Boeing 747SP flight set a new speed record and raised more than $500,000 for children's charities in 1988.

Another was his Learjet 24 "UNICEF ONE" tour series with Danny Kaye, the last of which took place in October 1975. It stopped in 65 cities in the U.S. and Canada in five days and raised $4 million in humanitarian aid for children.

Today, the Clay Lacy Foundation provides scholarships and financial assistance to future pilots, schools, and aviation museums, inspiring individuals to realize the unlimited freedom and possibilities flight offers.

Clay Lacy's unwavering support and remarkable achievements made him the clear choice for the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum's Spirit of Aviation Award, presented during the For Love of Country Gala on December 6, 2025.

About Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum (PHAM) is more than a museum—it's a place where history, innovation, and inspiration come together. A Smithsonian Affiliate, PHAM has been named one of the nation's top aviation museums by Travel & Leisure Magazine. Located on Historic Ford Island, the site of the December 7, 1941 attack, the Museum stands on America's World War II aviation battlefield. Visitors can walk through bullet-scarred hangars, see legendary aircraft like the Japanese Zero and B-17 Swamp Ghost, and hear the powerful stories of the heroes who changed the course of history. Beyond preserving the past, PHAM is committed to shaping the future. Through youth programs, scholarships, and workforce development initiatives, the Museum educates and empowers the next generation. From signature events like PHAMily Fun Day to hands-on STEM experiences, flight simulators and more, the Museum connects people of all ages with the wonder of flight and the importance of history. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Museum relies on donations, volunteers, and members to fulfill its mission: to steward America's WWII aviation battlefield and inspire future generations through education and remembrance. The Museum has launched "Remember Pearl Harbor," a National Campaign to restore America's WWII Aviation Battlefield at Pearl Harbor. Join us, support our work, or plan your visit at PearlHarborAviationMuseum.org

