Avicenna's Stroke Detection AI Tool Approved for Medicare NTAP

PARIS, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical imaging AI specialist Avicenna.AI today announced that its CINA Head software qualifies for the new technology add-on payment (NTAP) recently approved by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The NTAP is available for radiological computer-assisted triage and notification software systems like CINA Head, which analyze computed tomography angiogram (CTA) images of the brain acquired in acute settings, and urgently notifies clinical team members when a suspected large vessel occlusion (LVO) has been identified to reduce time to treatment.

Dr Peter Chang, radiologist and co-founder of Avicenna.AI, said, "AI-enabled CT stroke triage, specifically with LVO detection, is the first deep learning tool to receive the CMS NTAP designation and is eligible for up to $1040 of reimbursement. CMS only grants NTAP designation to promote the adoption of new technology that provides substantial clinical improvement over standard of care. This will help accelerate the innovation and adoption of deep learning technology by aligning the incentives of both software developers and clinical providers."

In addition to LVO detection, Avicenna's FDA-approved CINA Head triage AI solution for neurovascular emergencies also detects intracranial hemorrhages (ICHs). Using a combination of deep learning and machine learning technologies, CINA Head automatically detects and prioritizes acute ICH and LVO cases from CT-scan imaging within 20 seconds, seamlessly alerting the radiologist within their existing systems and workflow.

About Avicenna.AI

Founded in 2018, Avicenna.AI develops medical imaging AI solutions for various radiology applications. The company uses artificial intelligence and deep learning to optimize many of a radiologist's manual tasks. Its first product, CINA Head, is an FDA-approved triage AI solution for neurovascular emergencies. Avicenna.AI is co-founded by Cyril Di Grandi, who previously co-founded and successfully sold Olea Medical, and Dr Peter Chang, a radiologist and internationally recognized expert in AI and deep learning. www.avicenna.ai

SOURCE Avicenna.AI