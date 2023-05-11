Avient Announces Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-four and three-quarters cents ($0.2475) per share on the common stock outstanding, to be paid on July 7, 2023, to stockholders of record on June 16, 2023.

