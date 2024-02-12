Avient Announces Quarterly Dividend

Avient Corporation

12 Feb, 2024, 17:45 ET

CLEVELAND, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable materials solutions, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-five and three-quarters cents ($0.2575) per share on the common stock outstanding, to be paid on April 5, 2024, to stockholders of record on March 19, 2024.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) provides specialized and sustainable materials solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiber™, enables unmatched levels of performance and protection for end-use applications, including ballistic personal protection, marine and sustainable infrastructure and outdoor sports
  • Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint
  • Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com/.

