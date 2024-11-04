Avient Announces Registration Details for December 4th Investor Day

CLEVELAND, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable materials solutions, will host an Investor Day for the investment community on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

"I am looking forward to the opportunity to share the details of our strategic approach for the next chapter of Avient," said Dr. Ashish Khandpur, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avient Corporation. "Our strategy is focused on delivering growth with margin expansion by intersecting the needs of our customers and secular market trends with our broad portfolio of technologies."

Investor Day participants will hear presentations from Dr. Khandpur and other senior executives, and the event will conclude with a question and answer session. Those interested in attending can register for the event at www.avient.com/investors. A webcast of the event can be also viewed live at www.avient.com/investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) provides specialized and sustainable materials solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiber™, enables unmatched levels of performance and protection for end-use applications, including ballistic personal protection, marine and sustainable infrastructure and outdoor sports

Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint

Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit https://www.avient.com.

SOURCE Avient Corporation