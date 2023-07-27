Avient Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

GAAP EPS of $0.24 includes special items and amortization expense

Adjusted EPS of $0.63 exceeded guidance of $0.60 , driven by better-than-projected margins in both segments

Full year adjusted EPS guidance of $2.40 maintained reflecting continued weak demand conditions, offset by adjusted EBITDA margins expected to increase from 15.6% to 16.0% for the year

Most recent Sustainability Report published, highlighting the company's progress on ESG initiatives focused on People, Products, Planet and Performance

Sustainability Day for investors to be held on September 20th will focus on Avient's sustainable solutions portfolio and the demand trends that will drive long-term growth

CLEVELAND, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable solutions, today announced its second quarter 2023 results. Second quarter GAAP and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.24 and $0.63, respectively.

GAAP EPS includes $0.21 of special items (see Attachment 3) and $0.18 of intangible amortization expense (see Attachment 1). Special items for the second quarter were primarily related to an adjustment to environmental reserves.

"Adjusted EPS for the second quarter exceeded our guidance as a result of favorable margins in both segments," said Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Avient Corporation. "Compared to our prior adjusted EPS expectations, raw material deflation as well as improving mix from composites and sustainable solutions positively impacted the quarter and more than offset weaker demand conditions."

"Sequentially, we've seen modest improvement in Asia, but demand across other regions remains sluggish, particularly in Europe, as consumers remain cautious with continued inflation and rising interest rates," Mr. Patterson added.

"I'm pleased with how well we have executed through the first half of the year despite persistent demand weakness and customer inventory destocking," said Mr. Patterson. "The acquisition of Dyneema has been an outstanding addition to our portfolio. Sales of our specialty materials into defense, energy, and transportation end markets have shown resilience during these challenging times."

"We are maintaining our full year adjusted EPS guidance of $2.40 on lower estimated sales of $3.3 billion," said Mr. Patterson. "We have remained consistent in our view all year that to the extent demand conditions weakened further, we would be able to offset that with strength in composites, improving margins and cost reductions."

Avient will share further information regarding second quarter results and full-year guidance during its previously scheduled webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 27, 2023.

New Sustainability Report and Upcoming Sustainability Day

The company also announced the release of its latest Sustainability Report, now available at www.avient.com/sustainability. The comprehensive publication is issued in advance of Avient's upcoming Sustainability Day to be held on September 20, 2023. "Sustainability remains a crucial matter in our world today, and it's also the largest of our four key growth drivers," Mr. Patterson said. "We are looking forward to sharing how and where our material science is helping customers achieve their sustainability goals and the megatrends that are underpinning the future growth of our sustainable solutions portfolio."

Registration information to access the Sustainability Day event will be provided in a news release in advance of the event.

Webcast Details

Avient will host a webcast on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast can be viewed live at avient.com/investors, or by clicking on the webcast link here. Conference call participants in the question and answer session should pre-register using the link at avient.com/investors, or here, to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. The question and answer session will follow the company's presentation and prepared remarks.

A recording of the webcast and the slide presentation will be available at avient.com/investors/events-presentations immediately following the conference call and will be accessible for one year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses both GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted EPS, adjusted operating income, adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA. Avient's chief operating decision maker uses these financial measures to monitor and evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company and each business segment and to allocate resources.

The Company does not provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA, to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of certain items, such as, but not limited to, environmental remediation costs, mark-to-market adjustments associated with benefit plans, acquisition related costs, and other non-routine costs. Each of such adjustments has not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiber™, enables unmatched levels of performance and protection for end-use applications, including ballistic personal protection, marine and sustainable infrastructure and outdoor sports

Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint

Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit https://www.avient.com.

Forward-looking Statements

In this press release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. They use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial condition, performance and/or sales. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that could adversely impact the availability of credit already arranged and the availability and cost of credit in the future; the effect on foreign operations of currency fluctuations, tariffs and other political, economic and regulatory risks; changes in laws and regulations regarding plastics in jurisdictions where we conduct business; fluctuations in raw material prices, quality and supply, and in energy prices and supply; production outages or material costs associated with scheduled or unscheduled maintenance programs; unanticipated developments that could occur with respect to contingencies such as litigation and environmental matters; our ability to achieve strategic objectives and successfully integrate acquisitions, including Avient Protective Materials; an inability to raise or sustain prices for products or services; our ability to pay regular quarterly cash dividends and the amounts and timing of any future dividends; information systems failures and cyberattacks; amounts for cash and non-cash charges related to restructuring plans that may differ from original estimates, including because of timing changes associated with the underlying actions; and other factors affecting our business beyond our control, including without limitation, changes in the general economy, changes in interest rates, changes in the rate of inflation and any recessionary conditions. The above list of factors is not exhaustive.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our reports on Form 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K that we provide to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Attachment 1 Avient Corporation Summary of Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Sales $ 824.4

$ 891.0

$ 1,670.1

$ 1,783.2 Operating Income 62.3

100.1

119.4

202.3 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders 22.1

62.8

42.9

127.2 Basic earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 0.24

$ 0.69

$ 0.47

$ 1.39 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 0.24

$ 0.68

$ 0.47

$ 1.38

Senior management uses comparisons of adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders and diluted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders, excluding special items, to assess performance and facilitate comparability of results. Further, as a result of Avient's portfolio shift to a pure play specialty formulator, it has completed several acquisitions and divestitures which have resulted in a significant amount of intangible asset amortization. Management excludes intangible asset amortization from adjusted EPS as it believes excluding acquired intangible asset amortization is a useful measure of current period earnings per share. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to Avient's performance in prior period s without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure Avient's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS

$

EPS















Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 22.1

$ 0.24

$ 62.8

$ 0.68 Special items, after tax (Attachment 3) 19.6

0.21

3.2

0.03 Amortization expense, after-tax 16.2

0.18

10.5

0.12 Adjusted net income / EPS $ 57.9

$ 0.63

$ 76.5

$ 0.83



Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS

$

EPS















Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 42.9

$ 0.47

$ 127.2

$ 1.38 Special items, after tax (Attachment 3) 41.9

0.46

9.6

0.10 Amortization expense, after-tax 31.3

0.34

21.3

0.23 Adjusted net income / EPS $ 116.1

$ 1.27

$ 158.1

$ 1.71

Attachment 2 Avient Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Sales $ 824.4

$ 891.0

$ 1,670.1

$ 1,783.2 Cost of sales 583.7

630.1

1,181.8

1,267.9 Gross margin 240.7

260.9

488.3

515.3 Selling and administrative expense 178.4

160.8

368.9

313.0 Operating income 62.3

100.1

119.4

202.3 Interest expense, net (29.4)

(16.2)

(58.2)

(33.1) Other (expense) income, net (0.2)

1.6

0.5

1.0 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 32.7

85.5

61.7

170.2 Income tax expense (10.4)

(22.7)

(18.1)

(42.7) Net income from continuing operations 22.3

62.8

43.6

127.5 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —

21.9

(0.9)

41.7 Net income 22.3

84.7

42.7

169.2 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.2)

—

(0.7)

(0.3) Net income attributable to Avient common shareholders $ 22.1

$ 84.7

$ 42.0

$ 168.9















Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Avient common shareholders - Basic:







Continuing operations $ 0.24

$ 0.69

$ 0.47

$ 1.39 Discontinued operations —

0.24

(0.01)

0.46 Total $ 0.24

$ 0.93

$ 0.46

$ 1.85















Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Avient common shareholders - Diluted:







Continuing operations $ 0.24

$ 0.68

$ 0.47

$ 1.38 Discontinued operations —

0.24

(0.01)

0.45 Total $ 0.24

$ 0.92

$ 0.46

$ 1.83















Cash dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.2475

$ 0.2375

$ 0.4950

$ 0.4750















Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per common share:













Basic 91.1

91.4

91.1

91.4 Diluted 91.9

92.1

91.9

92.2

Attachment 3 Avient Corporation Summary of Special Items (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

Special items (1) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cost of sales:













Restructuring costs, including accelerated depreciation $ (1.2)

$ (2.6)

$ (7.8)

$ (7.0) Environmental remediation costs (13.0)

(3.0)

(14.4)

(5.0) Reimbursement of previously incurred environmental costs —

7.6

—

8.2 Impact on cost of sales (14.2)

2.0

(22.2)

(3.8)















Selling and administrative expense:













Restructuring (0.5)

(2.9)

(11.9)

(1.3) Legal and other (6.4)

1.2

(10.6)

1.5 Acquisition related costs (0.7)

(2.1)

(4.2)

(5.0) Impact on selling and administrative expense (7.6)

(3.8)

(26.7)

(4.8)















Impact on operating income (21.8)

(1.8)

(48.9)

(8.6)















Other income (loss), net 0.1

0.9

(0.1)

1.0















Impact on income from continuing operations before income taxes (21.7)

(0.9)

(49.0)

(7.6) Income tax expense (benefit) on above special items 5.5

0.2

12.4

2.0 Tax adjustments(2) (3.4)

(2.5)

(5.3)

(4.0) Impact of special items on net income from continuing operations $ (19.6)

$ (3.2)

$ (41.9)

$ (9.6)















Diluted earnings per common share impact $ (0.21)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.46)

$ (0.10)















Weighted average shares used to compute adjusted earnings per share:













Diluted 91.9

92.1

91.9

92.2





(1) Special items include charges related to specific strategic initiatives or financial restructuring such as: consolidation of operations; debt extinguishment costs; costs incurred directly in relation to acquisitions or divestitures; employee separation costs resulting from personnel reduction programs, plant realignment costs, executive separation agreements; asset impairments; settlement gains or losses and mark-to-market adjustments associated with gains and losses on pension and other post-retirement benefit plans; environmental remediation costs, fines, penalties and related insurance recoveries related to facilities no longer owned or closed in prior years; gains and losses on the divestiture of operating businesses, gains and losses on facility or property sales or disposals; results of litigation, fines or penalties, where such litigation (or action relating to the fines or penalties) arose prior to the commencement of the performance period; one-time, non-recurring items; and the effect of changes in accounting principles or other such laws or provisions affecting reported results.



(2) Tax adjustments include the net tax impact from non-recurring income tax items, adjustments to uncertain tax position reserves and the establishment, reversal or changes to valuation allowances.

Attachment 4 Avient Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions)



(Unaudited) June 30, 2023

December 31,

2022







ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 528.7

$ 641.1 Accounts receivable, net 506.4

440.6 Inventories, net 359.0

372.7 Other current assets 116.6

115.3 Total current assets 1,510.7

1,569.7 Property, net 1,007.4

1,049.2 Goodwill 1,705.7

1,671.9 Intangible assets, net 1,614.7

1,597.6 Other non-current assets 213.3

196.6 Total assets $ 6,051.8

$ 6,085.0







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 2.2

$ 2.2 Accounts payable 428.7

454.4 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 345.6

412.8 Total current liabilities 776.5

869.4 Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 2,179.2

2,176.7 Pension and other post-retirement benefits 67.3

67.2 Deferred income taxes 304.8

342.5 Other non-current liabilities 370.3

276.4 Total non-current liabilities 2,921.6

2,862.8 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Avient shareholders' equity 2,334.7

2,334.5 Noncontrolling interest 19.0

18.3 Total equity 2,353.7

2,352.8 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,051.8

$ 6,085.0

Attachment 5

Avient Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 Operating Activities





Net income $ 42.7

$ 169.2 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 96.2

71.1 Accelerated depreciation 1.9

3.2 Share-based compensation expense 6.5

6.3 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effect of acquisitions:





Increase in accounts receivable (66.6)

(133.2) Decrease (increase) in inventories 14.0

(45.9) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable (26.2)

98.5 Accrued expenses and other assets and liabilities, net (93.2)

(62.5) Net cash (used) provided by operating activities (24.7)

106.7 Investing activities





Capital expenditures (45.9)

(34.0) Settlement of foreign exchange derivatives —

75.1 Net proceeds from divestiture 7.3

— Net cash used by investing activities (38.6)

41.1 Financing activities





Purchase of common shares for treasury —

(36.4) Cash dividends paid (45.0)

(43.5) Repayment of long-term debt (1.0)

(4.4) Other financing (2.3)

(4.1) Net cash used by financing activities (48.3)

(88.4) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (0.8)

(15.5) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (112.4)

43.9 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 641.1

601.2 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 528.7

$ 645.1

Attachment 6 Avient Corporation Business Segment Operations (Unaudited) (In millions)

Operating income and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at the segment level does not include: special items as defined in Attachment 3; corporate general and administration costs that are not allocated to segments; intersegment sales and profit eliminations; share-based compensation costs; and certain other items that are not included in the measure of segment profit and loss that is reported to and reviewed by the chief operating decision maker. These costs are included in Corporate.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Sales:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 524.5

$ 649.1

$ 1,061.5

$ 1,298.6 Specialty Engineered Materials 300.8

242.3

610.5

485.4 Corporate (0.9)

(0.4)

(1.9)

(0.8) Sales $ 824.4

$ 891.0

$ 1,670.1

$ 1,783.2















Gross margin:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 164.1

$ 193.4

$ 326.1

$ 385.5 Specialty Engineered Materials 91.5

66.0

185.4

134.4 Corporate (14.9)

1.5

(23.2)

(4.6) Gross margin $ 240.7

$ 260.9

$ 488.3

$ 515.3















Selling and administrative expense:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 96.1

$ 99.8

$ 192.5

$ 197.4 Specialty Engineered Materials 51.8

30.8

102.6

60.9 Corporate 30.5

30.2

73.8

54.7 Selling and administrative expense $ 178.4

$ 160.8

$ 368.9

$ 313.0















Operating income:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 68.0

$ 93.6

$ 133.6

$ 188.1 Specialty Engineered Materials 39.7

35.2

82.8

73.5 Corporate (45.4)

(28.7)

(97.0)

(59.3) Operating income $ 62.3

$ 100.1

$ 119.4

$ 202.3















Depreciation & amortization:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 25.7

$ 25.8

$ 51.5

$ 51.9 Specialty Engineered Materials 19.9

7.6

41.1

15.5 Corporate 2.0

3.1

5.5

6.9 Depreciation & Amortization $ 47.6

$ 36.5

$ 98.1

$ 74.3















Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA):













Color, Additives and Inks $ 93.7

$ 119.4

$ 185.1

$ 240.0 Specialty Engineered Materials 59.6

42.8

123.9

89.0 Corporate (43.4)

(25.6)

(91.5)

(52.4) Other income (expense), net (0.2)

1.6

0.5

1.0 EBITDA including special items $ 109.7

$ 138.2

$ 218.0

$ 277.6 Total Company special items in EBITDA 21.6

(0.2)

47.1

4.4 Total Company, EBITDA adjusted $ 131.3

$ 138.0

$ 265.1

$ 282.0

Attachment 7

Avient Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

Senior management uses gross margin before special items and operating income before special items to assess performance and allocate resources because senior management believes that these measures are useful in understanding current profitability levels and how it may serve as a basis for future performance. In addition, operating income before the effect of special items is a component of Avient's annual incentive plans and is used in debt covenant computations. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to Avient's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure Avient's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Reconciliation to Consolidated Statements of Income 2023

2022

2023

2022















Sales $ 824.4

$ 891.0

$ 1,670.1

$ 1,783.2















Gross margin - GAAP 240.7

260.9

488.3

515.3 Special items in gross margin (Attachment 3) 14.2

(2.0)

22.2

3.8 Adjusted gross margin $ 254.9

$ 258.9

$ 510.5

$ 519.1















Adjusted gross margin as a percent of sales 30.9 %

29.1 %

30.6 %

29.1 %















Operating income - GAAP 62.3

100.1

119.4

202.3 Special items in operating income (Attachment 3) 21.8

1.8

48.9

8.6 Adjusted operating income $ 84.1

$ 101.9

$ 168.3

$ 210.9















Adjusted operating income as a percent of sales 10.2 %

11.4 %

10.1 %

11.8 %



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income from continuing operations – GAAP $ 22.3

$ 62.8

$ 43.6

$ 127.5 Income tax expense 10.4

22.7

18.1

42.7 Interest expense, net 29.4

16.2

58.2

33.1 Depreciation and amortization 47.6

36.5

98.1

74.3 EBITDA from continuing operations $ 109.7

$ 138.2

$ 218.0

$ 277.6 Special items, before tax 21.7

0.9

49.0

7.6 Depreciation and amortization included in special items (0.1)

(1.1)

(1.9)

(3.2) Adjusted EBITDA $ 131.3

$ 138.0

$ 265.1

$ 282.0















Adjusted EBITDA as a % of sales 15.9 %

15.5 %

15.9 %

15.8 %

SOURCE Avient Corporation