Avient Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second quarter sales grew to $850 million , a 3% increase over the prior year quarter and a 5% organic increase when excluding the impact of foreign exchange

Second quarter GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.36 compared to $0.24 in the prior year quarter

Second quarter adjusted EPS of $0.76 exceeded guidance of $0.71 and increased 21% over prior year quarter, driven by organic revenue growth in all regions, favorable input costs and lower interest expense

Increasing 2024 full-year adjusted EPS guidance range to $2.55 to $2.70 , from prior guidance of $2.50 to $2.65 given strong second quarter results; Revised guidance reflects 8% to 14% growth in adjusted EPS over the prior year

2023 Sustainability Report published online, detailing progress toward 2030 Sustainability Goals and ESG performance ratings

Investor Day to be held December 4 th in New York City to highlight the company strategy

CLEVELAND, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable materials solutions, today announced its second quarter 2024 results. The company reported second quarter sales of $849.7 million compared to $824.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Second quarter GAAP earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations was $0.36 compared to $0.24 in the prior year quarter. The company noted that second quarter 2024 GAAP EPS includes $0.24 of special items (see Attachment 3) and $0.16 of intangible amortization expense (see Attachment 1). Second quarter 2024 adjusted EPS was $0.76 compared to $0.63 in the prior year.

"Building on the positive start to the year, we delivered a strong second quarter, highlighted by broad-based growth across all regions and most end markets," said Dr. Ashish Khandpur, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avient Corporation. "Consolidated sales expanded for the first time in seven quarters with contributions from both our Color, Additives and Inks, and Specialty Engineered Materials segments. This performance reflects our team's focus to capitalize on growth opportunities across the many end markets we serve, with particular success this quarter in packaging and consumer, our two largest end markets."

Dr. Khandpur added, "On a geographic basis, all regions delivered year-over-year organic sales growth. The US and Canada grew organic sales 5% and Latin America had a strong quarter growing organic sales by 19%. Growth in the Americas was driven by improving underlying demand trends, as well as winning new specifications and gaining share in markets supported by secular trends. We also generated 4% and 1% organic sales growth in EMEA and Asia, respectively. Europe and Asia regions benefited largely from restocking and share gains, particularly in the packaging end market."

2024 Outlook

"Looking ahead to the third quarter, we expect adjusted EPS of $0.62, a 9% increase over the prior year," said Jamie Beggs, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Avient Corporation. "We anticipate continued year-over-year organic sales growth, with both segments growing earnings."

Ms. Beggs continued, "Our demand outlook for the second half of the year remains largely unchanged from our previous outlook in May, so we are updating our full-year guidance to reflect the strong second quarter results. Accordingly, our revised full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA is now $515 million to $540 million, from our previous range of $510 million to $535 million. Our revised range for adjusted EPS is between $2.55 to $2.70, from our previous range of $2.50 to $2.65."

"I'm pleased with how we have delivered during the first half of the year," added Dr. Khandpur. "As we look to the second half, we expect growth momentum to continue with our teams focused on providing innovative materials and processing solutions to solve our customers' challenges to enable a sustainable world. I look forward to sharing more details in our third quarter earnings call and at our upcoming investor day in New York City on December 4th."

Sustainability Report Release

The company also announced the release of its latest Sustainability Report, now available at www.avient.com/sustainability .

The report provides an update on Avient's contributions and impact in creating a more sustainable future, including progress that the company has made towards its 2030 goals.

"We're extremely proud to share our latest achievements in this year's report, particularly our upgraded ratings by Ecovadis to Gold and by CDP to A-. Sustainability is a responsibility we have to all of our stakeholders, and it is a growth driver for our company as we enable our customers to achieve their sustainability goals, ultimately creating value for our shareholders," explained Ms. Beggs.

Webcast Details

Avient will provide additional details on its 2024 second quarter and 2024 full-year outlook during its webcast scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses both GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted EPS, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins. Avient's chief operating decision maker uses these financial measures to monitor and evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company and each business segment and to allocate resources.

The Company does not provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA, to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of certain items, such as, but not limited to, environmental remediation costs, mark-to-market adjustments associated with benefit plans, acquisition related costs, and other non-routine costs. Each of such adjustments has not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Attachment 1 Avient Corporation Summary of Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Sales $ 849.7

$ 824.4

$ 1,678.7

$ 1,670.1 Operating Income 72.5

62.3

166.5

119.4 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient

shareholders 33.6

22.1

83.0

42.9 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Avient

shareholders $ 0.36

$ 0.24

$ 0.90

$ 0.47



Senior management uses comparisons of adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders and diluted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders, excluding special items, to assess performance and facilitate comparability of results. Further, as a result of Avient's portfolio shift to a pure play specialty formulator, it has completed several acquisitions and divestitures which have resulted in a significant amount of intangible asset amortization. Management excludes intangible asset amortization from adjusted EPS as it believes excluding acquired intangible asset amortization is a useful measure of current period earnings per share. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to Avient's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure Avient's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.





Three Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS

$

EPS















Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 33.6

$ 0.36

$ 22.1

$ 0.24 Special items, after-tax (Attachment 3) 21.8

0.24

19.6

0.21 Amortization expense, after-tax 14.8

0.16

16.2

0.18 Adjusted net income / EPS $ 70.2

$ 0.76

$ 57.9

$ 0.63





Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS

$

EPS















Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 83.0

$ 0.90

$ 42.9

$ 0.47 Special items, after-tax (Attachment 3) 27.3

0.30

41.9

0.46 Amortization expense, after-tax 29.7

0.32

31.3

0.34 Adjusted net income / EPS $ 140.0

$ 1.52

$ 116.1

$ 1.27

Attachment 2 Avient Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Sales $ 849.7

$ 824.4

$ 1,678.7

$ 1,670.1 Cost of sales 592.1

583.7

1,142.9

1,181.8 Gross margin 257.6

240.7

535.8

488.3 Selling and administrative expense 185.1

178.4

369.3

368.9 Operating income 72.5

62.3

166.5

119.4 Interest expense, net (26.6)

(29.4)

(53.2)

(58.2) Other (expense) income, net (0.9)

(0.2)

(1.8)

0.5 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 45.0

32.7

111.5

61.7 Income tax expense (11.2)

(10.4)

(28.0)

(18.1) Net income from continuing operations 33.8

22.3

83.5

43.6 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —

—

—

(0.9) Net income $ 33.8

$ 22.3

$ 83.5

$ 42.7 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.2)

(0.2)

(0.5)

(0.7) Net income attributable to Avient common shareholders $ 33.6

$ 22.1

$ 83.0

$ 42.0















Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Avient common shareholders - Basic:







Continuing operations $ 0.37

$ 0.24

$ 0.91

$ 0.47 Discontinued operations —

—

—

(0.01) Total $ 0.37

$ 0.24

$ 0.91

$ 0.46















Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Avient common shareholders - Diluted:







Continuing operations $ 0.36

$ 0.24

$ 0.90

$ 0.47 Discontinued operations —

—

—

(0.01) Total $ 0.36

$ 0.24

$ 0.90

$ 0.46















Cash dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.2575

$ 0.2475

$ 0.5150

$ 0.4950















Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per common share:













Basic 91.3

91.1

91.3

91.1 Diluted 92.2

91.9

92.0

91.9

Attachment 3 Avient Corporation Summary of Special Items (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

Special items (1) Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cost of sales:













Restructuring costs, including accelerated depreciation $ 0.2

$ (1.2)

$ 3.8

$ (7.8) Environmental remediation costs (21.8)

(13.0)

(25.8)

(14.4) Impact on cost of sales (21.6)

(14.2)

(22.0)

(22.2)















Selling and administrative expense:













Restructuring and employee separation costs (2.8)

(0.5)

(3.5)

(11.9) Legal and other (2.3)

(6.4)

(5.8)

(10.6) Acquisition related costs (0.5)

(0.7)

(2.1)

(4.2) Impact on selling and administrative expense (5.6)

(7.6)

(11.4)

(26.7)















Impact on operating income (27.2)

(21.8)

(33.4)

(48.9)















Interest expense, net - financing costs (1.0)

—

(1.0)

—















Other income (loss) 0.1

0.1

0.1

(0.1)















Impact on income from continuing operations before income taxes (28.1)

(21.7)

(34.3)

(49.0) Income tax benefit on above special items 7.0

5.5

8.4

12.4 Tax adjustments(2) (0.7)

(3.4)

(1.4)

(5.3) Impact of special items on net income from continuing operations $ (21.8)

$ (19.6)

$ (27.3)

$ (41.9)















Diluted earnings per common share impact $ (0.24)

$ (0.21)

$ (0.30)

$ (0.46)















Weighted average shares used to compute adjusted earnings per share:













Diluted 92.2

91.9

92.0

91.9





(1) Special items include charges related to specific strategic initiatives or financial restructuring such as: consolidation of operations; debt extinguishment costs; costs incurred directly in relation to acquisitions or divestitures; employee separation costs resulting from personnel reduction programs, plant realignment costs, executive separation agreements; asset impairments; settlement gains or losses and mark-to-market adjustments associated with gains and losses on pension and other post-retirement benefit plans; environmental remediation costs, fines, penalties and related insurance recoveries related to facilities no longer owned or closed in prior years; gains and losses on the divestiture of operating businesses, gains and losses on facility or property sales or disposals; results of litigation, fines or penalties, where such litigation (or action relating to the fines or penalties) arose prior to the commencement of the performance period; one-time, non-recurring items; and the effect of changes in accounting principles or other such laws or provisions affecting reported results.



(2) Tax adjustments include the net tax impact from non-recurring income tax items, adjustments to uncertain tax position reserves and the establishment, reversal or changes to valuation allowances.

Attachment 4 Avient Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions)



(Unaudited) June 30, 2024

December 31,

2023







ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 489.4

$ 545.8 Accounts receivable, net 486.6

399.9 Inventories, net 365.9

347.0 Other current assets 117.2

114.9 Total current assets 1,459.1

1,407.6 Property, net 1,019.9

1,028.9 Goodwill 1,685.1

1,719.3 Intangible assets, net 1,515.7

1,590.8 Other non-current assets 228.0

221.9 Total assets $ 5,907.8

$ 5,968.5







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term and current portion of long-term debt $ 657.7

$ 9.5 Accounts payable 435.2

432.3 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 405.3

331.8 Total current liabilities 1,498.2

773.6 Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,420.8

2,070.5 Pension and other post-retirement benefits 63.3

67.2 Deferred income taxes 276.3

281.6 Other non-current liabilities 315.0

437.6 Total non-current liabilities 2,075.4

2,856.9







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Avient shareholders' equity 2,317.5

2,319.2 Noncontrolling interest 16.7

18.8 Total equity 2,334.2

2,338.0 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,907.8

$ 5,968.5

Attachment 5 Avient Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 Operating Activities





Net income $ 83.5

$ 42.7 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 88.4

96.2 Accelerated depreciation 0.8

1.9 Share-based compensation expense 9.0

6.5 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Increase in accounts receivable (97.0)

(66.6) (Increase) decrease in inventories (27.3)

14.0 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 11.9

(26.2) Taxes paid on gain on sale of business —

(103.0) Accrued expenses and other assets and liabilities, net (6.2)

9.8 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 63.1

(24.7)







Investing activities





Capital expenditures (55.8)

(45.9) Net proceeds from divestiture —

7.3 Proceeds from plant closures 3.4

— Other investing activities (2.1)

— Net cash used by investing activities (54.5)

(38.6)







Financing activities





Cash dividends paid (47.0)

(45.0) Repayment of long-term debt (4.5)

(1.0) Other financing activities (3.3)

(2.3) Net cash used by financing activities (54.8)

(48.3) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (10.2)

(0.8) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (56.4)

(112.4) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 545.8

641.1 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 489.4

$ 528.7

Attachment 6 Avient Corporation Business Segment Operations (Unaudited) (In millions)

Operating income and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at the segment level does not include:

special items as defined in Attachment 3; corporate general and administration costs that are not allocated to segments; intersegment

sales and profit eliminations; share-based compensation costs; and certain other items that are not included in the measure of segment

profit and loss that is reported to and reviewed by the chief operating decision maker. These costs are included in Corporate.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Sales:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 542.0

$ 524.5

$ 1,057.3

$ 1,061.5 Specialty Engineered Materials 308.1

300.8

622.5

610.5 Corporate (0.4)

(0.9)

(1.1)

(1.9) Sales $ 849.7

$ 824.4

$ 1,678.7

$ 1,670.1















Gross margin:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 184.5

$ 164.1

$ 355.7

$ 326.1 Specialty Engineered Materials 94.7

91.5

201.7

185.4 Corporate (21.6)

(14.9)

(21.6)

(23.2) Gross margin $ 257.6

$ 240.7

$ 535.8

$ 488.3















Selling and administrative expense:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 98.4

$ 96.1

$ 194.8

$ 192.5 Specialty Engineered Materials 51.9

51.8

105.5

102.6 Corporate 34.8

30.5

69.0

73.8 Selling and administrative expense $ 185.1

$ 178.4

$ 369.3

$ 368.9















Operating income:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 86.1

$ 68.0

$ 160.9

$ 133.6 Specialty Engineered Materials 42.8

39.7

96.2

82.8 Corporate (56.4)

(45.4)

(90.6)

(97.0) Operating income $ 72.5

$ 62.3

$ 166.5

$ 119.4















Depreciation & amortization:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 21.8

$ 25.7

$ 43.7

$ 51.5 Specialty Engineered Materials 20.8

19.9

40.4

41.1 Corporate 2.3

2.0

5.1

5.5 Depreciation & amortization $ 44.9

$ 47.6

$ 89.2

$ 98.1















Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and

amortization (EBITDA):













Color, Additives and Inks $ 107.9

$ 93.7

$ 204.6

$ 185.1 Specialty Engineered Materials 63.6

59.6

136.6

123.9 Corporate (54.1)

(43.4)

(85.5)

(91.5) Other (expense) income, net (0.9)

(0.2)

(1.8)

0.5 EBITDA from continuing operations $ 116.5

$ 109.7

$ 253.9

$ 218.0 Special items, before tax 28.1

21.7

34.3

49.0 Interest expense included in special items (1.0)

—

(1.0)

— Depreciation & amortization included in special items (0.3)

(0.1)

(0.8)

(1.9) Adjusted EBITDA $ 143.3

$ 131.3

$ 286.4

$ 265.1

Attachment 7 Avient Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

Senior management uses gross margin before special items and operating income before special items to assess performance and

allocate resources because senior management believes that these measures are useful in understanding current profitability levels

and how it may serve as a basis for future performance. In addition, operating income before the effect of special items is a component

of Avient's annual incentive plans and is used in debt covenant computations. Senior management believes these measures are useful

to investors because they allow for comparison to Avient's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature,

tend to obscure Avient's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-

GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to,

financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most

directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and

summary of special items.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Reconciliation to Consolidated Statements of Income 2024

2023

2024

2023















Sales $ 849.7

$ 824.4

$ 1,678.7

$ 1,670.1















Gross margin - GAAP 257.6

240.7

535.8

488.3 Special items in gross margin (Attachment 3) 21.6

14.2

22.0

22.2 Adjusted gross margin $ 279.2

$ 254.9

$ 557.8

$ 510.5















Adjusted gross margin as a percent of sales 32.9 %

30.9 %

33.2 %

30.6 %















Operating income - GAAP 72.5

62.3

166.5

119.4 Special items in operating income (Attachment 3) 27.2

21.8

33.4

48.9 Adjusted operating income $ 99.7

$ 84.1

$ 199.9

$ 168.3















Adjusted operating income as a percent of sales 11.7 %

10.2 %

11.9 %

10.1 %





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income from continuing operations – GAAP $ 33.8

$ 22.3

$ 83.5

$ 43.6 Income tax expense 11.2

10.4

28.0

18.1 Interest expense, net 26.6

29.4

53.2

58.2 Depreciation & amortization 44.9

47.6

89.2

98.1 EBITDA from continuing operations $ 116.5

$ 109.7

$ 253.9

$ 218.0 Special items, before tax 28.1

21.7

34.3

49.0 Interest expense included in special items (1.0)

—

(1.0)

— Depreciation & amortization included in special items (0.3)

(0.1)

(0.8)

(1.9) Adjusted EBITDA $ 143.3

$ 131.3

$ 286.4

$ 265.1















Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of sales 16.9 %

15.9 %

17.1 %

15.9 %



Year Ended December 31, 2023 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS







Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 75.8

$ 0.83 Special items, after-tax 79.3

0.86 Amortization expense, after-tax 61.5

0.67 Adjusted net income / EPS $ 216.6

$ 2.36





Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS







Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 5.1

$ 0.06 Special items, after-tax 32.0

0.35 Amortization expense, after-tax 15.2

0.16 Adjusted net income / EPS $ 52.3

$ 0.57

