Avient Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Third quarter sales increased 8% over the prior year quarter to $815 million supported by broad-based growth across all regions and most end markets

Third quarter GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.41 compared to $0.06 in the prior year quarter

Third quarter adjusted EPS of $0.65 exceeded guidance of $0.62 and increased 14% over prior year quarter, driven by organic revenue growth and margin expansion in both segments, as well as lower interest expense

2024 full-year adjusted EPS guidance range narrowed to $2.63 to $2.67 , from prior guidance range of $2.55 to $2.70 ; Revised guidance reflects 11% to 13% growth in adjusted EPS over the prior year

Increased dividend 5% to $1.08 , on an annualized basis, representing the fourteenth consecutive annual increase

CLEVELAND, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable materials solutions, today announced its third quarter 2024 results. The company reported third quarter sales of $815.2 million compared to $753.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Third quarter GAAP earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $0.41 compared to $0.06 in the prior year quarter. The company noted that third quarter 2024 GAAP EPS includes $0.07 of special items (see Attachment 3) and $0.16 of intangible amortization expense (see Attachment 1). Third quarter 2024 adjusted EPS were $0.65 compared to $0.57 in the prior year.

"The Avient team delivered another strong quarter, ahead of our expectations, driven by organic revenue growth across all regions and most end markets," said Dr. Ashish Khandpur, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avient Corporation. "Both business segments performed well as we continue to capitalize on winning new business and gaining share, while serving the underlying market demand."

Dr. Khandpur added, "Latin America and Asia each delivered organic double-digit topline increases of 27% and 11%, respectively, driven by growth in the packaging and consumer markets. The US and Canada region grew organic revenue by 9%, led by continued demand for our composite materials for the building and construction market. The EMEA region's organic revenues grew 5%, benefiting from share gains in packaging and continued strong demand for defense applications."

2024 Outlook

"The year has continued to play out as we expected, and as we look at the fourth quarter, we are in a position to narrow our full-year guidance," said Jamie Beggs, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Avient Corporation. "We now expect adjusted EBITDA of $525 million to $530 million, from our previous guidance range of $515 million to $540 million. Our revised range for adjusted EPS is between $2.63 to $2.67, from our previous range of $2.55 to $2.70."

Upcoming Investor Day

"Over the course of 2024, we have been developing our strategic approach for the next chapter of Avient. It will be a future that is focused on delivering growth with margin expansion by intersecting the needs of our customers and secular market trends with our broad portfolio of technologies," said Dr. Khandpur. "We are excited to share the details of our strategy at our investor day in New York City on December 4th."

Avient's investor day will be held at the New York Stock Exchange beginning at 10:00 a.m. eastern standard time. Registration details will be released shortly.

Webcast Details

Avient will provide additional details on its 2024 third quarter results and 2024 full-year outlook during its webcast scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 31, 2024.

The webcast can be viewed live at avient.com/investors, or by clicking on the webcast link here. Conference call participants in the question and answer session should pre-register using the link at avient.com/investors, or here, to receive the dial-in numbers and personal PIN. This information is required to access the conference call. The question and answer session will follow the company's presentation and prepared remarks.

A recording of the webcast and the slide presentation will be available at avient.com/investors/events-presentations immediately following the conference call and will be accessible for one year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses both GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted EPS, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins. Avient's chief operating decision maker uses these financial measures to monitor and evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company and each business segment and to allocate resources.

The Company does not provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA, to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of certain items, such as, but not limited to, environmental remediation costs, mark-to-market adjustments associated with benefit plans, acquisition related costs, and other non-routine costs. Each of such adjustments has not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Attachment 1

Avient Corporation Summary of Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Sales $ 815.2

$ 753.7

$ 2,493.9

$ 2,423.8 Operating income 77.2

34.3

243.7

153.7 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient

shareholders 38.2

5.1

121.2

48.0 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to

Avient shareholders $ 0.41

$ 0.06

$ 1.32

$ 0.52



Senior management uses comparisons of adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders and diluted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders, excluding special items, to assess performance and facilitate comparability of results. Further, as a result of Avient's portfolio shift to a pure play specialty formulator, it has completed several acquisitions and divestitures which have resulted in a significant amount of intangible asset amortization. Management excludes intangible asset amortization from adjusted EPS as it believes excluding acquired intangible asset amortization is a useful measure of current period earnings per share. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to Avient's performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure Avient's operating results due to the potential variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.





Three Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS(1)

$

EPS(1)















Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 38.2

$ 0.41

$ 5.1

$ 0.06 Special items, after-tax (Attachment 3) 6.6

0.07

32.0

0.35 Amortization expense, after-tax 15.0

0.16

15.2

0.16 Adjusted net income / EPS $ 59.8

$ 0.65

$ 52.3

$ 0.57





(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS(1)

$

EPS(1)















Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 121.2

$ 1.32

$ 48.0

$ 0.52 Special items, after-tax (Attachment 3) 33.9

0.37

73.9

0.81 Amortization expense, after-tax 44.7

0.49

46.5

0.51 Adjusted net income / EPS $ 199.8

$ 2.17

$ 168.4

$ 1.84





(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding

Attachment 2

Avient Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Sales $ 815.2

$ 753.7

$ 2,493.9

$ 2,423.8 Cost of sales 553.8

558.4

1,696.7

1,740.2 Gross margin 261.4

195.3

797.2

683.6 Selling and administrative expense 184.2

161.0

553.5

529.9 Operating income 77.2

34.3

243.7

153.7 Interest expense, net (26.9)

(30.3)

(80.1)

(88.5) Other (expense) income, net (0.3)

1.0

(2.1)

1.5 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 50.0

5.0

161.5

66.7 Income tax (expense) benefit (11.3)

0.1

(39.3)

(18.0) Net income from continuing operations 38.7

5.1

122.2

48.7 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —

—

—

(0.9) Net income $ 38.7

$ 5.1

$ 122.2

$ 47.8 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.5)

—

(1.0)

(0.7) Net income attributable to Avient common shareholders $ 38.2

$ 5.1

$ 121.2

$ 47.1















Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Avient common shareholders - Basic:













Continuing operations $ 0.42

$ 0.06

$ 1.33

$ 0.53 Discontinued operations —

—

—

(0.01) Total $ 0.42

$ 0.06

$ 1.33

$ 0.52















Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Avient common shareholders - Diluted:













Continuing operations $ 0.41

$ 0.06

$ 1.32

$ 0.52 Discontinued operations —

—

—

(0.01) Total $ 0.41

$ 0.06

$ 1.32

$ 0.51















Cash dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.2575

$ 0.2475

$ 0.7725

$ 0.7425















Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per common share:













Basic 91.3

91.1

91.3

91.1 Diluted 92.3

91.9

92.0

91.8

Attachment 3

Avient Corporation Summary of Special Items (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

Special items (1) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cost of sales:













Restructuring costs, including accelerated depreciation $ 1.8

$ (2.1)

$ 5.6

$ (9.9) Environmental remediation costs (2.4)

(38.1)

(28.2)

(52.5) Impact on cost of sales (0.6)

(40.2)

(22.6)

(62.4)















Selling and administrative expense:













Restructuring and employee separation costs (3.1)

(2.0)

(6.6)

(13.8) Legal and other (4.3)

1.7

(10.1)

(9.1) Acquisition related costs (0.4)

(0.5)

(2.5)

(4.6) Impact on selling and administrative expense (7.8)

(0.8)

(19.2)

(27.5)















Impact on operating income (8.4)

(41.0)

(41.8)

(89.9)















Interest expense, net - financing costs (1.3)

(2.2)

(2.3)

(2.2)















Other income (loss) —

—

0.1

(0.1)















Impact on income from continuing operations before income taxes (9.7)

(43.2)

(44.0)

(92.2) Income tax benefit on special items 3.5

10.8

11.9

23.2 Tax adjustments(2) (0.4)

0.4

(1.8)

(4.9) Impact of special items on net income from continuing operations $ (6.6)

$ (32.0)

$ (33.9)

$ (73.9)















Diluted earnings per common share impact $ (0.07)

$ (0.35)

$ (0.37)

$ (0.81)















Weighted average shares used to compute adjusted earnings per share:













Diluted 92.3

91.9

92.0

91.8





(1) Special items include charges related to specific strategic initiatives or financial restructuring such as: consolidation of operations; debt extinguishment costs; costs incurred directly in relation to acquisitions or divestitures; employee separation costs resulting from personnel reduction programs, plant realignment costs, executive separation agreements; asset impairments; settlement gains or losses and mark-to-market adjustments associated with gains and losses on pension and other post-retirement benefit plans; environmental remediation costs, fines, penalties and related insurance recoveries related to facilities no longer owned or closed in prior years; gains and losses on the divestiture of operating businesses, gains and losses on facility or property sales or disposals; results of litigation, fines or penalties, where such litigation (or action relating to the fines or penalties) arose prior to the commencement of the performance period; one-time, non-recurring items; and the effect of changes in accounting principles or other such laws or provisions affecting reported results.



(2) Tax adjustments include the net tax impact from non-recurring income tax items and certain adjustments to uncertain tax position reserves and valuation allowances.

Attachment 4

Avient Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions)



(Unaudited) September 30,

2024

December 31, 2023







ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 505.7

$ 545.8 Accounts receivable, net 465.1

399.9 Inventories, net 377.8

347.0 Other current assets 108.8

114.9 Total current assets 1,457.4

1,407.6 Property, net 973.5

1,028.9 Goodwill 1,716.8

1,719.3 Intangible assets, net 1,542.5

1,590.8 Deferred income taxes 133.1

92.3 Other non-current assets 224.0

129.6 Total assets $ 6,047.3

$ 5,968.5







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term and current portion of long-term debt $ 7.8

$ 9.5 Accounts payable 425.9

432.3 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 460.8

331.8 Total current liabilities 894.5

773.6 Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt 2,059.9

2,070.5 Pension and other post-retirement benefits 63.7

67.2 Deferred income taxes 289.1

281.6 Other non-current liabilities 359.9

437.6 Total non-current liabilities 2,772.6

2,856.9







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Avient shareholders' equity 2,363.0

2,319.2 Noncontrolling interest 17.2

18.8 Total equity 2,380.2

2,338.0 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,047.3

$ 5,968.5

Attachment 5

Avient Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023 Operating activities





Net income $ 122.2

$ 47.8 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 133.1

142.6 Accelerated depreciation 1.2

1.9 Share-based compensation expense 12.5

9.7 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Increase in accounts receivable (65.7)

(5.7) (Increase) decrease in inventories (30.2)

16.5 Decrease in accounts payable (5.7)

(59.1) Taxes paid on gain on sale of business —

(104.1) Accrued expenses and other assets and liabilities, net (33.2)

(2.5) Net cash provided by operating activities 134.2

47.1







Investing activities





Capital expenditures (80.8)

(75.0) Net proceeds from divestiture —

7.3 Proceeds from plant closures 3.4

— Other investing activities (2.1)

2.3 Net cash used by investing activities (79.5)

(65.4)







Financing activities





Proceeds from long-term borrowings 650.0

— Payments on long-term borrowings (659.1)

(103.8) Cash dividends paid (70.5)

(67.6) Debt financing costs (9.6)

(2.3) Other financing activities (4.6)

(2.3) Net cash used by financing activities (93.8)

(176.0) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1.0)

(7.2) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (40.1)

(201.5) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 545.8

641.1 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 505.7

$ 439.6

Attachment 6

Avient Corporation Business Segment Operations (Unaudited) (In millions)

Operating income and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at the segment level does not

include: special items as defined in Attachment 3; corporate general and administration costs that are not allocated to

segments; intersegment sales and profit eliminations; share-based compensation costs; and certain other items that are not

included in the measure of segment profit and loss that is reported to and reviewed by the chief operating decision maker.

These costs are included in Corporate.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Sales:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 521.5

$ 486.5

$ 1,578.8

$ 1,548.0 Specialty Engineered Materials 294.6

267.9

917.1

878.4 Corporate (0.9)

(0.7)

(2.0)

(2.6) Sales $ 815.2

$ 753.7

$ 2,493.9

$ 2,423.8















Gross margin:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 172.8

$ 156.8

$ 528.5

$ 482.9 Specialty Engineered Materials 89.0

78.3

290.7

263.7 Corporate (0.4)

(39.8)

(22.0)

(63.0) Gross margin $ 261.4

$ 195.3

$ 797.2

$ 683.6















Selling and administrative expense:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 97.3

$ 92.3

$ 292.1

$ 284.8 Specialty Engineered Materials 52.6

48.0

158.1

150.6 Corporate 34.3

20.7

103.3

94.5 Selling and administrative expense $ 184.2

$ 161.0

$ 553.5

$ 529.9















Operating income:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 75.5

$ 64.5

$ 236.4

$ 198.1 Specialty Engineered Materials 36.4

30.3

132.6

113.1 Corporate (34.7)

(60.5)

(125.3)

(157.5) Operating income $ 77.2

$ 34.3

$ 243.7

$ 153.7















Depreciation & amortization:













Color, Additives and Inks $ 21.9

$ 24.6

$ 65.6

$ 76.1 Specialty Engineered Materials 20.7

20.5

61.1

61.6 Corporate 2.5

1.3

7.6

6.8 Depreciation & amortization $ 45.1

$ 46.4

$ 134.3

$ 144.5















Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and

amortization (EBITDA):













Color, Additives and Inks $ 97.4

$ 89.1

$ 302.0

$ 274.2 Specialty Engineered Materials 57.1

50.8

193.7

174.7 Corporate (32.2)

(59.2)

(117.7)

(150.7) Other (expense) income, net (0.3)

1.0

(2.1)

1.5 EBITDA from continuing operations $ 122.0

$ 81.7

$ 375.9

$ 299.7 Special items, before tax 9.7

43.2

44.0

92.2 Interest expense included in special items (1.3)

(2.2)

(2.3)

(2.2) Depreciation & amortization included in special items (0.4)

—

(1.2)

(1.9) Adjusted EBITDA $ 130.0

$ 122.7

$ 416.4

$ 387.8

Attachment 7

Avient Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

Senior management uses gross margin before special items and operating income before special items to assess performance and allocate resources

because senior management believes that these measures are useful in understanding current profitability levels and how it may serve as a basis for

future performance. In addition, operating income before the effect of special items is a component of Avient's annual incentive plans and is used in

debt covenant computations. Senior management believes these measures are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to Avient's

performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure Avient's operating results due to the potential

variability across periods based on timing, frequency and magnitude. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should

not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Below is a reconciliation of

these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. See

Attachment 3 for a definition and summary of special items.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Reconciliation to Consolidated Statements of Income 2024

2023

2024

2023















Sales $ 815.2

$ 753.7

$ 2,493.9

$ 2,423.8















Gross margin - GAAP 261.4

195.3

797.2

683.6 Special items in gross margin (Attachment 3) 0.6

40.2

22.6

62.4 Adjusted gross margin $ 262.0

$ 235.5

$ 819.8

$ 746.0















Adjusted gross margin as a percent of sales 32.1 %

31.2 %

32.9 %

30.8 %















Operating income - GAAP 77.2

34.3

243.7

153.7 Special items in operating income (Attachment 3) 8.4

41.0

41.8

89.9 Adjusted operating income $ 85.6

$ 75.3

$ 285.5

$ 243.6















Adjusted operating income as a percent of sales 10.5 %

10.0 %

11.4 %

10.1 %



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income from continuing operations – GAAP $ 38.7

$ 5.1

$ 122.2

$ 48.7 Income tax expense (benefit) 11.3

(0.1)

39.3

18.0 Interest expense, net 26.9

30.3

80.1

88.5 Depreciation & amortization 45.1

46.4

134.3

144.5 EBITDA from continuing operations $ 122.0

$ 81.7

$ 375.9

$ 299.7 Special items, before tax 9.7

43.2

44.0

92.2 Interest expense included in special items (1.3)

(2.2)

(2.3)

(2.2) Depreciation & amortization included in special items (0.4)

—

(1.2)

(1.9) Adjusted EBITDA $ 130.0

$ 122.7

$ 416.4

$ 387.8















Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of sales 15.9 %

16.3 %

16.7 %

16.0 %



Year Ended December 31, 2023 Reconciliation to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income $

EPS(1)







Net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders $ 75.8

$ 0.83 Special items, after-tax 79.3

0.86 Amortization expense, after-tax 61.5

0.67 Adjusted net income / EPS $ 216.6

$ 2.36





(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate from figures presented herein due to rounding

