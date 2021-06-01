Avient Hires Dr. Vinod Purayath as Chief Technology Officer

CLEVELAND, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, has announced that Dr. Vinod Purayath has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

With nearly 20 years of experience in R&D and scientific leadership, Dr. Purayath joins Avient to lead the development of emerging, next-generation and sustainable technologies globally for the company.

"Innovation is the lifeblood of a specialty organization, and I'm thrilled that Vinod has joined Avient to drive our R&D strategy into the future," said Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avient Corporation. "Vinod's expertise in material science and proven track record in differentiating product development will further position Avient as the collaboration partner of choice for customers seeking sustainable solutions."

A business leader with a technical, entrepreneurial mindset, Dr. Purayath has achieved global success in materials development, with a particular emphasis on semiconductor and digital memory applications. At SanDisk Corporation, he held technical and engineering leadership positions over an eight-year period, building and leading a global team of engineers, whose success underpinned the growth of the company. Dr. Purayath later joined Applied Materials, as the technology leader for its new Selective Removal Products business, and most recently served as Vice President, Process Technology for SunRise Memory.

Dr. Purayath's academic credentials are extensive, including a PhD in Quantum Engineering and Science Systems, University of Tokyo; a Master's of Business Administration, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT); a Master's Degree in Materials Science in Engineering, PSG College of Technology; and a Bachelor's of Science in Physics, Bharathiar University. A continual and passionate innovator, Dr. Purayath has been named as an inventor in more than 150 patents.

"I'm tremendously excited to be joining Avient, a visionary specialty company with a focus on innovating the next generation of material science needs," said Dr. Purayath. "Sustainable solutions is at the heart of Avient's strategy and investments, and I'm proud to now lead our global technology team, delivering for our customers and our planet."

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with expected 2021 revenues of $4.3 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation

Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

Avient employs approximately 8,400 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com .

