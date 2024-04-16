Avirmax Inc. to Make Scientific Presentations at ASGCT in Baltimore

HAYWARD, Calif., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avirmax Inc., will make two scientific presentations at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) annual meeting in Baltimore between May 7th and 11th, 2024. In addition, Avirmax will have an exhibitor booth #818 to showcase the latest progress and data package. ASGCT is the largest international society dedicated to understanding, development, and application of gene and cell therapy.

Title: Macular retina-targeting AAV capsid identified through multi-species screening in mice, rabbits, pigs, and monkeys

Presenter: Li Ou, Ph.D.

Session title: AAV Capsid Engineering: Multilevel Approaches for Enhanced AAV Delivery

Presentation type: Oral Presentation

Date and Time: Friday, May 10, 3:45pm - 4:00pm

This presentation focuses on Avirmax's lead candidate ABI-110 for wet AMD and PCV using a proprietary novel capsid AAV2.N54. AAV2.N54 was developed through capsid engineering and showed significantly improved tropism to the macular retina over wildtype serotypes and AAV2.7m8 in mice, rabbits, pigs, and non-human primates. Avirmax Biopharma has completed cGMP manufacturing of ABI-110 using VSafTM rAAV Production Platform with Sf-rhabdovirus free Sf9 cells and presently prepares regulatory submission for clinical investigations.

Title: Comprehensive Head-to-Head Comparisons Demonstrated Key Advantages of The Sf9 System Over HEK293 in rAAV Manufacturing

Presenter: Li Ou, Ph.D.

Session title: AAV Vectors - Product Development Manufacturing and Approval Considerations

Presentation type: Poster Presentation

Date and Time: Friday, May 10, 12:00 pm

This presentation focuses on the systematic comparison between AAV vectors manufactured by the traditional HEK293 plasmid transfection system and the Sf9/baculoviral infection system. As shown in the publication in Molecular Therapy from Avirmax, the Sf9 system has advantages in yields, full capsid ratio, aggregation, purity, and potency over traditional HEK293 systems.

About Avirmax Inc.

Avirmax Inc. is a San Francisco-based company specializing in developing rAAV-mediated therapeutics for ocular diseases using its AAV engineering technologies and Sf9-based AAV manufacturing platform. Visit us at avirmax.com for more information.

References

Liu S, Li J, Peraramelli S, Luo N, Chen A, Dai M, Liu F, Yu Y, Leib RD, Li Y, Lin K, Huynh D, Li S, Ou L. Systematic comparison of rAAV vectors manufactured using large-scale suspension cultures of Sf9 and HEK293 cells. Mol Ther . 2023 Nov 20:S1525-0016(23)00623-8.

