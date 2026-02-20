AVIS TEAMSTERS AT ATLANTA AIRPORT RATIFY HISTORIC AGREEMENT

100 Customer Service Agents, Ramp and Gate Workers Win Big in Contract

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 528 at Avis Car Rental have ratified the richest contract they have seen in years. The new three-year agreement includes significant wage increases, seniority for part-timers, time-and-a-half pay on holidays, and improved language provisions.

"Our new leadership at Local 528 was instrumental in getting this contract across the finish line," said James Hill, an 18-year Avis Teamster. "The dedication, long hours, and unwavering commitment to our membership by our leadership and bargaining committee made all the difference at the table. With strong people backing us up and fighting for what we deserve, there's no doubt we're building a better future for every Teamster."

This contract win comes weeks after Teamsters rallied outside Avis at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to demand a new contract on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Teamsters Local 528 is based in Jonesboro, Georgia, and represents workers across various industries, including transportation, warehousing, and logistics, advocating for their rights and interests. For more information, visit teamsterslocal528.org.

