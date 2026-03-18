TEAMSTERS AT KEURIG DR PEPPER VOTE OVERWHELMINGLY TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE

Over 150 Drivers and Warehouse Workers in Georgia Demand Fair Contract

JONESBORO, Ga., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 528 at Keurig Dr Pepper facilities in Norcross and Union City, Ga., have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. The vote comes after the company continuously failed to offer workers a fair contract.

"These drivers and warehouse workers deserve an agreement that reflects the hard work they put in every day," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "It's time for this company to stop dragging its feet. If KDP wants to strike themselves, they're on the right path."

"Our members are loud and clear that they will not settle for anything less than a fair contract," said Kip Cortez, Local 528 Business Agent. "They don't want to strike, but if the company does not get serious and bring a deal to the table fast, they are ready to act."

The 150 drivers and warehouse workers voted down Keurig Pepper's last, best, and final offer by a 13-to-1 margin. The company has continuously dragged out negotiations and has committed numerous unfair labor practices. Keurig Dr Pepper has a legal obligation to bargain in good faith.

"Negotiations were going well until everything became 'no' from the company," said Andre Polk, chief steward and eight-year warehouse worker at Keurig Dr Pepper. "The company started trying to bust our union and bully workers. We want respect in our workplace, and we are ready to strike until KDP gives us the respect we deserve."

Local 528 represents thousands of working men and women throughout the state of Georgia. For more information, please visit teamsterslocal528.org.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 528