Avista-Backed WellSpring Consumer Healthcare Acquires Established OTC Skincare Brands, DerMend® and Recticare®

Addition of DerMend® and Recticare® further diversifies, scales, and strengthens WellSpring's leadership in Therapeutic Skincare

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WellSpring Consumer Healthcare ("WellSpring"), a leading provider of trusted OTC and personal care solutions, today announced the strategic acquisition of DerMend® and Recticare® ("Ferndale Brands") from Ferndale Pharma Group, further expanding its leadership in therapeutic skincare. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. WellSpring Consumer Healthcare is a portfolio company of Avista Healthcare Partners ("Avista"), a leading middle-market healthcare private equity firm with 20 years of experience in building growth-oriented healthcare businesses.

DerMend® and Recticare® are established brands with strong brand equity and offer a differentiated and professionally endorsed portfolio within Therapeutic Skincare. DerMend® provides dermatologist-recommended topical creams for aging, fragile, or bruised skin, while Recticare® offers fast-acting topical relief for hemorrhoids. Products for the Ferndale Brands are distributed through leading brick-and-mortar retailers and e-commerce channels.

Chris Brown, CEO of WellSpring, said: "The addition of the Ferndale Brands represents a significant step in strengthening WellSpring's portfolio of trusted OTC and personal care solutions. These brands align seamlessly with our commitment to deliver high-quality products that meet consumers' evolving health and wellness needs."

The acquisition of the Ferndale Brands represents WellSpring's third add-on acquisition since Avista's initial investment in August 2022, following a portfolio acquisition of A+D® and Solarcaine® from Bayer AG in April 2023 and the acquisition of vH essentials® from Wisconsin Pharmacal Company in July 2024.

ABOUT WELLSPRING CONSUMER HEALTHCARE

Founded in 1999 in Sarasota, Florida, WellSpring develops and markets a diversified portfolio of trusted OTC brands in the U.S. and Canada, with several that enjoy leading positions in important needs-based product segments such as therapeutic skincare, digestive health and women's health. The WellSpring portfolio includes well-known therapeutic skincare brands such as A+D® (diaper rash and skin protectant), Bactine® (germ-focused skincare), DerMend® (aging, fragile or bruised skin), Recticare® (fast-acting hemorrhoid relief) and Solarcaine® (medicated sunburn relief), category-leaders in digestive health such as Bonine® (motion sickness) and Emetrol® (anti-nausea), and established women's health brands such as vH essentials® (intimacy care) and FDS® (intimacy care + body sprays). WellSpring is an established consumer healthcare platform with a sophisticated omni-channel distribution network that includes leading brick and mortar and e-commerce retailers, a robust new product innovation infrastructure, and a strong growth trajectory. Learn more at https://wellspringpharm.com/.

ABOUT AVISTA HEALTHCARE PARTNERS

Avista Healthcare Partners, founded in 2005 by Thompson Dean and David Burgstahler, is a leading New York-based private equity firm with over $10 billion invested in more than 50 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally. Avista partners with businesses that feature strong management teams, stable cash flows and robust growth prospects – targeting healthcare product and technology businesses with clear scale potential across four sub-sectors experiencing strong tailwinds. The team is supported by a group of seasoned Strategic Executives enhancing the entire investment process through strategic insight, long-term value and sustainable businesses. For more information, visit www.avistahealthcare.com or follow Avista on LinkedIn.

